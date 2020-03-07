Jerri Serratti-Goldman was elated to finally be going on a cruise on the Diamond Princess through the Orient with her loving husband Carl. Carl had given her tickets for passage on the cruise ship as a Christmas present and they had departed on their dream vacation on Jan.17.
But two days before the end of the 16-day cruise the captain announced that a passenger who had already departed from the ship had been diagnosed with a new coronavirus strain so they would have to return to Yokohama and go into quarantine for 12 more days.
They had a nice dockside cabin and could look through their portholes and see ambulances rushing passengers to the Yokohama Hospital. But a steady stream of hood covered crewmembers brought them loads of delicious food, so they decided to just make the best of it.
The Goldmans were fortunate. Carl had booked an expensive upper deck cabin so they could sit on their balcony and walk the deck three times a day.
Passengers in the lower decks had no windows and their cabins were so cramped they had to lie in their bunks or sit on a straight-backed chair breathing the recycled, potentially infectious, air.
The U. S. State department finally rescued the couple flying them out of Japan on a chartered plane, but two hours into the flight Carl woke up. “I had a high fever after napping for a little bit.”
He was flown on to Omaha with 12 other infected passengers to be quarantined in a bio containment unit where his only contact with the outside world were staff who could just wave at him through a thick window and doctors in Hazmat suits checking his vital signs and giving him new Gatorade three times a day.
The new coronavirus had emerged on December 1st 2019. At first it looked like the novel virus, dubbed Covid-19, had originated in the Wuhan seafood market where people bought snakes and pangolins that had been eating infected bats.
The disease had spread rapidly and by mid-February Wuhan was in strict lockdown and the Covid-19’s annual rate of infection was close to that of tick borne diseases.
It was the virus’ annual rate of infection that drew me into investigating this infections new pathogen because it was so similar to the infection rate of the tick borne diseases that have been ravaging the East Coast.
But there was a big difference between the two epidemics. Covid-19 had evolved a mutation so it could be spread from human to human, perhaps from the genome of one of its human victims, perhaps from the genome of one of its bat, snake or pangolin vectors. But the tick borne diseases had never evolved the ability to be transmitted from human to human.
But while I was doing research on the outbreak I came across a curious online comment that said that the virus had probably escaped from a level 4 bio safety facility in Wuhan China. I had never heard of such a facility and decided to drill down further.
It turns out that Israeli intelligence and several biological weapons experts believe that the Wuhan lab is a dual-use facility like the Plum Island Animal Research Center was before 1969.
That was when Plum Island housed one lab operated by the U.S. Health Service to develop vaccines and another lab operated by the U.S. Army to develop biological weapons.
Scientists at the Wuhan facility study some of the world’s most dangerous pathogens and they have been implicated in stealing coronaviruses from a Winnipeg lab to add to their stock of vaccines – or weapons.
Is it possible that Wuhan scientists used the new CRISPR gene splicing technology to tweak their coronaviruses so they could be transmitted from human to human?
Could it be that so-called patient zero had not been infected by a pangolin from the Wuhan Seafood Market at all, but was a worker who had been accidentally infected at the Wuhan facility and had then spread the virus to the surrounding human population?
If so, it would be similar to what happened when disease carrying ticks escaped from the Plum Island Animal Disease Center and were spread up and down the East Coast by shorebirds.
Both instances would prove that Gen. Dwight Eisenhower’s prophetic observation was right. The problem with biological weapons is that they can end up blowing back onto your own troops and from there be spread to the civilian population. What he did not realize was that this could happen on a global scale.
Bill Sargent is a North Shore science writer and contributing columnist. His most recent book, North of Boston, Living on the Edge of a Warming World is available in local bookstores and through http://plumislandoutdoors.org, and at www.ingramcontent.com. Bill Sargent will be leading a beach walk at 10 am on March 14 and March 15 from the North Beach parking lot. Cost $10.
