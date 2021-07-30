As refusals to be vaccinated against COVID and its variants become more apparent, I find myself asking how to describe such resistance.
Finally, a simple word has come to me: "Certainty!"
People have longed for certainty since the beginning of mankind: certainty that the sun will rise again tomorrow, certainty that some plants may be safely eaten, certainty that those who love us may continue to love us. However, as the saying goes, the only things certain are death and taxes (even in that order).
The drive for certainty was especially felt by the Christian church fathers who in the Nicene Creed nailed down the characteristics of Jesus: “one Lord Jesus Christ, the only-begotten Son of God, begotten of the Father before all worlds; God of God, Light of Light, very God of very God; begotten, not made, being of one substance with the Father, by whom all things were made.”
They proscribed such a certainty among the faithful in their creed.
If the vaccine resisters could be assured such certainty in vaccines as the church fathers were in the divinity of Jesus, might they accept the needle prick? I doubt it. I hear the majority of resisters are churchgoers.
I was once a church member, actually a pastor. But I was never a believer in Christian creeds (though I was required to recite one).
My faith in Jesus was not in his origin, but emphatically in his authority as brought to me in the parallel Gospels.
I came to my vocation not through any catechism, but simply by the accounts. They documented the fundamentals of enduring human relationships. What about the miracles? Impressive stories, but I don’t need the miracles to bolster the authority of Jesus.
Can one respect the resisters’ need for a credal certainty and also lead them to get vaccinated, which lacks such certainty? It is possible.
I feel there is a need for everyone to admit we live with uncertainty, to learn to live with uncertainty, to not allow uncertainty to taint common sense.
Common sense has become communicated far more widely in recent ages, beginning with moveable type. The enemies of common sense are tribal practices. At best, these may be known as customs, at worst, loyalties.
From Plato to the present day, loyalties are known to cause the abandonment of common sense.
When Sen. Joseph McCarthy accused Protestant ministers of being communist dupes because of their empathetic world views, I knew my future was dependent on the teachings of Jesus.
I wasn’t even out of high school when my attention thereafter was to one self-described as the Son of Man. Let common sense abound, including living with uncertainties joyously.
Bob Brodsky lives in Rowley.
