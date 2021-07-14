The great American invention, the shopping mall, deserves a new life. Though, we didn't really invent it.
The Italians did when they roofed over a shopping area behind the La Scala Opera House. The first Galleria was in Milan, but we seem to have perfected it.
Old, tired malls deserve a new life because they can help solve our climate problems while preserving real estate taxes and jobs in local communities. And, avoiding all the energy needed to knock it down totally and repurpose it, can offer big benefits. And better designs, cleaner energy sources like rooftop solar, and more mixed uses can add to a city's vibrancy.
Repurpose and reuse are climate friendly because making anything new requires more energy and reusing land that has already been denatured by clearing means less reduction of existing natural land.
Malls have become social attractions that provide a place for kids to meet, friends to shop together, and go on a movie date. But malls are dying due to a combination of massive retail overbuilding in a decade when online ordering and overnight deliveries make brick-and-mortar retail, especially so-called anchor stores, less relevant. Even as they decline, we still need their community-forming amenities.
Mixed-use places were always the model of cities and towns. Working, shopping, socializing, feeding the squirrels in a park, and the church on the square all made a place more lively and interesting and encouraged a sense of social solidarity.
At a mall in suburban Toronto I visited several years ago while on business, they had apartments and condos as an integral part of the structure. This mall had a public library branch, gyms, sports bars, and a municipal office available for transactions of all types. It was a walkable year-round amenity, especially in winter. It even had a school bus stop.
The renewal-of-malls idea needs to extend to underused strip mall buildings like the empty Kmarts that dot our suburbs. And soon there will be underused auto dealership lots as that business goes increasingly online.
These places can be something new, too, if we encourage them to be creatively repurposed. City planners can reach out to those owners and ask what other uses can work, like housing or recreational facilities, or vertical farming under grow lights, or medical practices.
Then, the dialogue might lead to creative solutions, like zoning flexibility that can become a win-win for the community, the owners of the property and the climate because reuse is always a positive.
The Tannery Marketplace on Water Street in Newburyport is an early and creative example of what can be done with underutilized buildings. It has become an anchor of its South End neighborhood in a reciprocal way with its wide variety of small shops, services, restaurants and a farmers market. I
It even ticks off a doubly good environmental value with its solar panels and recycling bins, and its vintage and consignment shops like Gentry’s and A Touch of Naples.
Towns with malls and empty big box stores can lose tax revenue when those structures are left to slowly die. Community planners should be proactive in envisioning new ways to help them succeed. I believe that success will begin by adding residential components and office uses and filling in missing gaps in surrounding walkable neighborhoods.
Reinventing America’s indoor and outdoor malls in a creative way can provide a better climate and energy profile to existing buildings. It can provide more much-needed housing and community amenities. It might make northern winters more interesting and it can still provide that unique hypnotic state that occurs at the smell of Cinnabon.
Ron Martino publishes "GreenTalkDaily" on Twitter @ronmartino4. He lives in Newburyport.
