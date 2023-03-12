The recent “As I See It” column from Mr. Allan Jason ("Just say no to Port pot shops," Daily News of Newburyport, March, 8, 2023) took aim at my recently hosted forum where we discussed my intent to file an ordinance to allow legal cannabis sales in Newburyport.
The column provided a good example of the importance of making decisions based on facts, not fallacies or misinformation. Anti-cannabis hysteria has been around since the 1930s, and Newburyport officials and residents should recognize it when they see it.
Mr. Jason’s inaccuracies began in his first sentence. The forum was not co-hosted by a member of the Cannabis Control Commission, nor did any member of the CCC even attend. The president of the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association did attend and spoke — accurately— about the successful track record of legal cannabis sales in Massachusetts since 2018.
The handout distributed at the forum clearly showed that legal cannabis sales have resulted in no negative impacts on surrounding businesses or the larger community, no increase in crime in the immediate surrounding areas, no increases in youth use, or the public safety or health budgets of any communities. This is accurate and truthful information.
Mr. Jason’s use of quotes from a state official memo referencing a few reports of attempted, not actual, crimes, is just an attempt to full hysteria. To attempt to smear an entire industry by referencing such an innocuous report is silly. In fact, mandatory security measures in place at cannabis retail facilities make them far less prone to illicit activity than existing businesses in Newburyport or anywhere else.
Mr. Jason also was incorrect about the revenue Newburyport will receive from a legal retail establishment. The number I quoted, $150,000, is based on the 3% local sales tax on gross revenue and based on average sales of existing retail facilities. These are not “fees,” as Mr. Jason inaccurately claimed. These are taxes. While it is true that many municipalities are no longer collecting “community impact fees” – importantly, due to the fact that there have been no documented negative impacts – not a single business is paying any less in taxes, because taxes and fees are separate. Mr. Jason apparently does not recognize or understand this distinction.
Mr. Jason also stated, with no evidence, that illegal cannabis sales have increased in Massachusetts and other states after legal sales commenced. This is both factually incorrect and logically unsupportable. How can illicit sales increase when legal purchasing has taken away a huge market share for illicit dealers? Mr. Jason references a Boston Globe story to support his claim.
It is important to understand that story was written when only eight retail stores were operating in Massachusetts. The story’s main point was that the slow rollout of legal stores was maintaining illicit sales patterns. There are now 160 legal cannabis stores in Massachusetts, making the dynamic described in the Globe story long obsolete.
Mr. Jason’s references to illicit markets in California and New York are also easily batted away. In California, a huge state, more than two-thirds of municipalities have prohibited legal sales, creating a vacuum for illicit sales to fill. In short, illegal sales are active only where legal sales are not. New York just legalized cannabis in 2021; the first retail stores are opening this year. To point to this situation as an indication of legal’s sales failure to dent the illicit market is absurd. Simple market economics driven by safe, legal establishments that sell inspected products and check IDs will crowd out illegal activity in New York just as it has in other states with well-executed legal sales systems.
Finally, while it is true that in 2019 Newburyport residents narrowly voted against retail sales, it should be noted that in 2019 legal sales were just getting started in Massachusetts and residents everywhere were in a wait-and-see mode.
After four years, the results are in, and the legal sales system has resulted in new tax revenue and jobs with none of the negative impacts predicted by legalization opponents. It should also be noted that a far larger percentage of Newburyport voters backed legalization in 2016 than opposed retail sales in 2019.
Let’s move forward based on accuracy, not alarmism. Newburyport residents deserve the same safe purchasing options for cannabis as they do for alcohol.
Jennie Donahue is Ward 2's city councilor.
