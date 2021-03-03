I’ve been using the phrase “the right side of history” for many years. Recently, I’ve been taking a closer look at the assumptions behind it, their possibilities and their limitations.
To me, being on the right side of history entails accepting modern democratic thought and behaviors. Let’s call it liberalism. Liberalism, for me, includes believing that:
Everyone has an internal life.
Ever-increasing complexity is positive, even though it can be irritating, confusing and distressing.
The hard and soft sciences and technology are the heart of modernity. Tempered with humanism and art, they solve problems, open up exciting new vistas, and can produce someone with Renaissance interests and character.
Wisdom exists in all cultures.
Individuals have rights.
Governance ought to be inspired and effective.
People, singularly and collectively, can govern themselves.
Modernity is immutable and inevitable.
This way of thinking is a multidimensional teeter-totter, challenging and fun to balance on. Being of the liberal disposition enables me to believe that I know what developments are on the right side of history and which ones aren’t.
The Trump years have demonstrated that what I think of as the “wrong side of history” has a lot of power. The United States – and much of the rest of the world – is under the command of or facing the threat of crazy dictators.
Liberalism emerged from the Enlightenment, an era that deeply influenced the founders of the United States and resurrected democracy from its ancient Grecian roots. The international authoritarian movement has nothing to do with that tradition.
In the West, it is my view that nondemocratic authoritarianism, of any kind comes, out of the Dark Ages and a variety of absolutist rulers affected by that era, an era when superstitious religion and paganism dominated everyday life, and there were relatively few bright spots of liberalism.
Wisdom existed in the pre-Enlightenment period but had to be kept secret or face angry mobs out for blood (See Salem, 1692 and Washington, D.C., 2021).
The time we are in now is either the last gasp of the Dark Ages mind or the beginning of the end for liberalism.
Modernity will present many challenges for either perspective, but the way they will be managed will be very different.
In Big History, Bill Gates and David Christian take a look back to the beginning of known time and project out 1,000,000 years into the future. Toward the end of the series, they wonder why there is so little/no sign of intelligent life other than the one that’s here.
They speculate that, just like us, other societies did exist on other planets but imploded because they weren’t able to cope with the kind of complexity we are now confronting.
Liberal democracy can win, and it may also lose. Which side of history are you on?
Michael Sales lives in Newburyport.
