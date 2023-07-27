Down through the ages, dates were taught to us by teachers who told us they were important, so we did the best we could, but the Bronze Age and the Iron Age, among many others, did not enthrall me.
I was more interested in the age I was living in: the Modern Age. My impetus concerned what people felt, their desires, their thoughts as events rattled about them: World War I, World War II, flu epidemic of 1918, the discovery of penicillin.
An event that truly changed history for me was the advent of total destruction brought about by the dawning of the Atomic Age in 1945, which is to have its 78th “celebration” Aug. 6.
On July 16, 1945, a test bomb exploded in the sandy desert of New Mexico. It justified Robert Oppenheimer’s opinion, as the bombs chief architect who said, “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”
Less than a month later, Aug. 6, 1945, a B-29, the Enola Gay, named for the pilot’s mother, dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, a Japanese city of 1,200,000, killing approximately 200,000 people immediately or from the lethal effects of radiation.
No surrender ensued, so three days later, a second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, killing 75,000 by best estimates.
On Aug. 6, 2022, bells tolled in both cities in remembrance of the carnage. At the time last year, I couldn’t recall hearing or seeing any news reports about this anniversary, but a friend told me that she did hear “something” about it.
I did remember as a 15-year-old in 1945 thinking that finally no one would be killed anymore as peace was declared Sept. 2, 1945.
I was wrong because the aftereffects of radiation, called “black rain” (particles of dust in the air), plagued people. Those exposed, particularly pregnant, became the second generation A-bomb victims.
A picture taken several months after the bombing of Hiroshima showed a fisherman at Lake Biwa, the largest inland freshwater lake, almost 41 miles long, mending his nets as if to fish.
This work had gone on for thousands of years, but the area around the lake was bereft of vegetation, only tree stumps stood on a barren plain. What became obvious was that streams, ponds, rivers that once were abundant with fish had all suffered the same fate as the city.
Still, the fishermen return to mend because their suffering produced perseverance and perseverance hope. They were rewarded almost a decade later when the fish returned to mended nets.
As an undeclared war takes place in Ukraine, one of the largest atomic energy plants in Europe is being held hostage as both sides blame the other for its slow destruction.
China sends its planes daily around Taiwan, taunting the islanders. Several countries have atomic weapons: the United States, Russia, France, United Kingdom, Israel, Pakistan, India and North Korea. The world desperately needs mending.
