In late 2022, American Rivers, a non-profit environmental organization in Washington, D.C., named the Neuse River of North Carolina the “river of the year” in the United States.
The 275-mile waterway was recognized for reducing pollution and for bringing disparate organizations together to work for a healthier river.
American Rivers in 2007 had named it one of the 10 “most vulnerable” waterways in the country. The honor in 2022 noted its significant improvement.
In 2016, the Merrimack River was named one of the most 10 vulnerable. Perhaps those attempting to clean the Merrimack’s waters today can learn from the “best practices” of those in North Carolina.
I recently traveled to North Carolina to see the river and meet the people who are improving it. Here are several characteristics of Neuce that those in the Merrimack River corridor might consider in their effort to clean our river.
Riverkeepers:
The Neuce employs a riverkeeper of the upper Neuce and one for the lower Neuse. They are unofficial ombudsmen who respond to concerns that residents and workers report.
If there has been a chemical spill, a riverkeeper can contact the Department of Environmental Protection, and work with state and federal officials to clean it. Riverkeepers also report the incident on their webpage and print newsletter, so residents will be aware.
If a spring clean-up of riverbanks is scheduled or a fund-raising program is launched, the riverkeepers can spread the word to its database of several thousand.
The Neuce’s two riverkeepers are employed by Sound Rivers, a non-profit that receives funds from federal, state and local sources. It also gets grants from private institutions.
Zoning assistance:
A major need for many river communities is help in overseeing construction near the river. Sound Rivers has created zoning ordinances that communities can emulate so there are laws in place when developers consider projects. Construction that reduces trees and fields is one of the threats to the health of modern rivers.
Teaming with schools:
Sound Rivers has launched programs that help schools “adopt” part of the river. Youngsters can pick up trash, or plant trees and bushes along the banks to cut down on erosion.
Linking with the private sector:
Many businesses and corporations rely on a clean river with drinkable water. By enlisting private companies in the clean-up efforts, work projects are completed, and financial grants are realized. About 2.5 million people get their drinking water from the Neuce.
In 2016, the 117-mile-long Merrimack River was named as one of the 10 most vulnerable rivers. American Rivers said that the river is threatened by combined sewer overflows (CSOs), a growing number of construction projects (especially in New Hampshire) and the presence of “forever” chemicals that enter the river from business and industry.
Perhaps Massachusetts and New Hampshire organizations that have an interest in the Merrimack can organize efforts in the continuing attempt to clean the river. More than 500,000 residents on the North Shore get their drinking water from the Merrimack and untold thousands use it for fishing, boating and (sometimes) swimming.
The Merrimack might even strive to be “river of the year,” which could be an added incentive for those committed to this historic waterway.
Dyke Hendrickson lives in Newburyport and writes special features for The Daily News.
