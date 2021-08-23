“I just want my kids to be happy.”
How many times have you heard that? Or are you the one saying it? I hear it a lot, and when I do, I nod and smile. But nodding politely doesn’t mean I agree.
Wait, am I some kind of monster? What parent doesn’t want their kids to be happy? Well, certainly no decent parent wants their kids to be unhappy, and I believe I am a decent parent.
I suffer when my kids suffer. During times of great difficulty in my children’s lives, the tightness in my chest sometimes made me wonder if I was having a heart attack. Romantic breakups, acne breakouts, college rejections, fallouts with best friends, desired jobs that didn’t come through — I have felt the pain of all these things along with them. It’s hard to see your children in pain, glorious to see them joyful.
Then, why have I never said the words, “I just want my kids to be happy?” Perhaps because it sounds too simplistic to me.
If I were to reframe that statement in a way that captures how I really feel, it would read, “I want my children to live in a way that maximizes their chances of achieving long-lasting satisfaction and contentment, with the strength to endure inevitable hard times.”
Wow, how catchy. Put that on a (very large) refrigerator magnet. But it’s how I feel, and it’s what I hope for them.
Just wanting happiness, only happiness, for children? That sounds like wanting them to sprout wings and fly. Happiness isn’t a static state. It comes and goes.
It isn’t a given and it’s never guaranteed. It starts with our innate personalities and is shaped by our actions. It’s a wonderful byproduct of so many things in life, among them doing useful work, choosing and keeping good friends, mastering interesting skills.
I wonder if the notion of just wanting kids to be happy does them a disservice. Maybe, instead we should ask ourselves if we have done enough to teach them that joy and satisfaction are earned, day after day, by the choices they make — the jobs, the partners, the good decisions and the bad ones, the hard times and the wonderful moments?
Have we done our best to instill resilience and tenacity in them? Have we required them to have jobs or do volunteer work, even as young teens?
Have we taught them that things don’t always go their way, but that they can and should try again? And have we done the most difficult thing of all, which is raise them to leave us at some point and make their own lives?
If the answer to these questions is mostly “yes” — overall and generally, because we’re not perfect — then I believe we have done what we could to lay the groundwork for happiness in our children.
Maybe, saying that we just want our kids to be happy is a kind of shorthand, like saying, “Fine” when someone asks how we are, when the real answer is anything but.
Maybe, what most people mean when they say it is actually more akin to my clunky refrigerator magnet sentiment above. I hope so because if happiness is our only goal for our children, then we have failed them.
Do we want our children to be happy? Of course, we do. But I hope we want so much more for them than that.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) lives and writes in West Newbury.
