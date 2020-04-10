A democratic government has problems, but nevertheless most of us are convinced that democracy is incomparably the best.
Sadly, however, there are apparently many among us so misguided as to think authoritarian rule would be superior. Experienced commentators are now saying that autocracy poses an imminent danger to our democratic way of life here.
Just today, April 3, it was reported that the premier of Hungary has used the coronavirus emergency to seize power. Might any of our political leaders follow his example?
Before allowing a surrender to absolutism as happened in Germany in 1933, every citizen needs to know exactly what living under a dictator means. Critical lessons must be learned from other once-democratic countries such as Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Turkey, Libya, and Russia – and from Sinclair Lewis’ realistic 1937 novel “It Can’t Happen Here.”
Democracy functions through constitutions, statutes, and ordinances, and bodies of decided law, which protect our personal, property and civil rights. Our Constitution provides for a just, balanced polity.
But when a would-be dictator is voted into a position of authority, or seizes power, democracy dies. Legal protections of important rights fail — ignored, suspended or set aside. As more power flows to one man or woman, the government becomes one of men, not of laws.
The autocrat increasingly does what he pleases, when and how he pleases, regardless of the law. He rules by fear and favor, legitimizing his wrongdoings with laws passed by packed or intimidated legislatures. He uses real and created emergencies to seize or consolidate his power.
As Forbes magazine says “media will be owned by the leader’s cronies; economy dominated by same; opposition politicians harassed and prosecuted … independence of educational institutions relentlessly subverted; corruption ubiquitous in state institutions”; free markets politicized. All media are entirely government controlled, silencing opposing voices. The autocrat refuses to abide by election results he doesn’t like. Whim governs foreign policy.
A cult of personality, like 1984’s “Big Brother” or a North Korean-style “Dear Leader,” emerges. Abject personal fealty rather than loyalty to the country is exacted. The leader is isolated, surrounded by relatives, toadies and yes-men, whom he rewards with positions and perks.
People offending him suffer, or may, like the Argentinian “Desaparecidos,” simply disappear. His displeasure turns favorites into enemies overnight. Armed thugs (found among disaffected and angry segments of a population) are seen in the street, enforcing a show of loyalty to the leader.
“Re-education centers” and concentration camps are opened.
Today’s technology, far advanced beyond the “telescreens” of “1984,” allows control of an entire population (as in China today) through surveillance devices and facial recognition software. Opposition is rendered forever impossible. There is no going back.
Is autocracy what you want? If not, you’d better be ready to support our democracy.
Jonathan Wells can be contacted at Jon3sticks@gmail.com.
