This is not about what you may think it is. When I was 7, during a complicated recovery from an appendectomy in a Brooklyn hospital, I heard an intern by my bed say to the attending nurse, “I think we should put him in an oxygen tent.”
The nurse responded with Brooklyn verve, “I would never put a child of mine in an oxygen tent!”
She won, and I won, too. Right then, I was launched on a lifelong practice of deep breathing.
My breathing was enhanced when I was accepted into the New Jersey All-State Chorus.
By concert time, we could sing “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” twice through on a single breath (but very fast). Soon after, I had to get my physician’s OK to run on the track team (rapid heartbeat from white coat syndrome).
The doctor brought in two pulmonologists and I demonstrated my increased lung capacity — from choral warmups — while all three watched the radiograph wide-eyed. A little attention and my heartbeat calmed way down.
In the Newburyport Choral Society, we begin each rehearsal with stretching and breathing warm-ups: four beats in, four out, repeat, four in, then eight out, up to 32 beats out while hissing. Granted, after 24 beats, the hissing quieted down a bit. But everyone participated.
During the current quarantine and its accompanying anxieties, deep breathing might ease tension.
One doesn’t need to make a big deal out of it, just remembering to do it is hard enough.
You may find that with a little practice, deep breathing may become routine. If you start coughing while practicing, you’re trying too hard. Calm down. Don’t try to prove anything to your family.
At night I practice: in through my nose, out through my mouth. Easy does it, and pretty soon I’m asleep.
Bob Brodsky breathes in Rowley all the time now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.