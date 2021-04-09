This is the anniversary month that the world’s biggest metaphor hit an iceberg. It became the gold standard of colossal messes, albeit there have been many throughout history.
A more recent one is the Ever Given, the Golden-class container ship that stuck itself in the Suez Canal and put a halt to 10% of global trade. Tugboats groaned and grunted whilst excavators sucked out mud and sand, and other ships were forced to detour around the Cape of Good Hope to make destination. Just another “Titanic,” one 109 years and one month short that the original broke up and sank.
Others titans are more social. Racism has yet to hit its berg: it goes its merry way, more than a hundred fifty years after emancipation, still fearing a “slave revolt” that was the nightmare of their plantation forbears, but that is only a piece of the puzzle. They fear also the equality of women both in the home, workplace and in the world order generally. Complications of gender issues and transformation are in that mix, and cursed as they are with the oldest hatred of all—antisemitism—it’s a world they don’t recognize and one not to be dealt with short of rage and violence on their parts.
Hence they cast ballots for any looney-tune who joins their rant and promises restoration of the Old World, which was a devilish one in its own right but a devil they know, understand and that worked in their favor.
I’m from a "red state" and worked in and with the cohort that became the people of grievance. Back then they were not a troublesome lot, suffering in silence and a sense of inferiority till voices rose in their wilderness promising a new Lost Cause like that of the long distant Civil War, and they’d vote to keep things the same locally while the rest of the world soldiered on through necessary changes.
As I traveled dusty country roads to many a homestead, I saw Black people, often young and wary of gangs of white kids in bad moods from being slapped around by drunken dads and looking for someone farther down the pecking order who couldn’t fight back. When the latter did, it was at the peril of their families who could suffer, by association, similar consequences.
Someone with me on occasion would ask why cars with Black passengers drove so slowly and I explained that if they ever dared to pass a car of whites, regardless of the necessity, that alone would be an act of defiance that could end in harassment and beatings. I once traveled with an employee of JACS, a program of the Department of Labor, and while stopping to refuel we noticed a Black woman attempting to put air in a low tire. The storekeeper, however, shut off the pressure.
Foolishly, as I was to learn, I yelled to him to turn it on, as the woman kept saying “it's OK, it's OK” and my companion shouted that the storekeeper had a gun which, indeed, he was pulling from under the counter. My friend cautioned me that she surely lived in the area and could be in danger anytime she revisited the location. Before departing I sought the rest room and found it filthy beyond belief and unusable, and wondered how such white men could ever believe they were better than woman whose reality was perilous but her dignity far beyond theirs.
You may ask whether things haven’t changed since then. Yes, but not enough, and the danger remains. The racists’ children have grown and their lives are better, but as the Good Book says, the fathers have eaten sour grapes and the children’s teeth are set on edge. Hence the perceived grievances remain.
There is a story in Eastern lore that the world rests on a giant tortoise. When asked, on what does the tortoise rest, the answer is: another, larger tortoise. If so, what is its support? – bringing the impatient retort that “it’s turtles, all the way down!”
Titanic habits, mistakes and causes dot the ocean of human history, and if it is true that the arc of the universe, while long, bends inevitably towards justice, then there is an iceberg of comeuppance awaiting each one.
And beginning with the latest, there is a succession of wreckage towards the lowest depths: Titanics all the way down.
John Burciaga of Newburyport writes on politics, social issues and pop culture. You may point out his titanic errors of opinion at Ichabod142.gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.