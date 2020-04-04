In going through some old sea captain’s logs and memorabilia left to us 20 years ago by the elderly descendant of that captain, I was struck by the role of a captain in leading the ship to the completion of its mission – bringing home the crew and cargo for the benefit of the investors.
The expression “Ship of State” offers some analogies from the nautical for use with the political.
A ship, in this case an old sailing vessel, is organized under a captain with a crew and a group of backers.
The captain is the leader of the unit. The crew is the bureaucracy. And the backers are comparable to the citizens of the group for which the whole thing is organized.
Backers select a captain based on past performance or future promise. How likely is this officer to bring home the cargo, such as in the China Trade out of Newburyport in the 1850s? A successful trip brings in a return on investment. An unsuccessful trip means no profits, a possible loss of the ship and therefore the potential for future trips and earnings.
Some trips must have been “smooth sailing,” with harmony on board, swift passage to and fro and with lucrative returns. Other trips must have dealt with turbulence, potential mutinies, shipwrecks or the loss of cargo or even the ship itself to pirates.
In the second case, storms at sea might require the lowering of sails and the “battening down of hatches.” Or an extended doldrums might result in the spoilage of food, a shrinking supply of fresh water, the loss of precious time or the need to toss items overboard to streamline the load. How a captain handled either scenario could result in either further confidence from the crew or, at the opposite, a mutiny. As in “The Caine Mutiny,” that might lead to a trial of the captain for incompetence or abuse of power, or, in other cases, the crew for insubordination.
The term “ship-shape” describes the physical condition of the ship itself, the stowage of the cargo, the condition of the gear and the functioning of the captain and crew. “It looks neat and tidy,” notes an old sailor. “As soon as you step on a ship, you know.”
A captain could also inspire confidence and respect by handling an emergency himself, such as jumping overboard with a canvas sail, a pot of tar and a handful of nails to patch the hull of a leaking ship, as was once done by this particular captain. Ironically enough, not all sailors on a 19th century crew could swim.
While ships at times could cooperate with each other, such as offering emergency assistance or carrying mail back in the opposite direction, they were also competitors often in search of the same cargo. How the captains dealt with each other often had implications for future dealings at sea or in port.
And so it is with any level of government unit. How well do the leader, the bureaucracy and the citizenry work together for the good of the whole?
Does the leader inspire confidence by how well “the ship” is run? Does the bureaucracy handle the routine operation of the “voyage?” Do the citizens feel that their needs are being met, that the cargo is being delivered?
How does the leader handle any crisis that pops up? Are decisions made thoughtfully, based on experience and the facts? Does the leader learn from past experience? Does the leader seek expert advice and then apply it? Does the leader have high expectations for the bureaucracy and inspire it to a coordinated effort? Does the leader adapt as conditions change? Are the citizens of primary concern?
Do the bureaucrats recognize that they are working for the citizenry? Do they stand up for their beliefs while at the same time recognizing that the other side has legitimate beliefs as well, sometimes requiring compromise? Do they realize what’s at stake for the whole, as in a ship at sea in a storm?
Do the citizens stay alert to what leaders and bureaucracy are doing/not doing? Do they demand the best? Do they roll up their sleeves, as needed? Do they recognize that we sink or swim as a whole?
A well-run ship brings home the cargo for its investors. A well-run government makes life better for its citizens. Both are the result of strong leadership, smooth coordination of the machinery in question and wise judgments by those for whom the whole operation is designed.
Those that succeed keep sailing. Those that fail to meet the challenges sink to the bottom.
Whether a ship or a body politic.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
