Call me Herman.
While sitting on Plum Island overlooking the marsh reading Melville’s early novels, it’s easy to imagine I’m on a lush tour of the South Pacific. A headset offering “virtual reality?” I would prefer not to.
With an insistent preference for hardcover, I’d go broke buying “Typee,” “Omoo,” “Mardi,” “Redburn” and “White Jacket” – not to mention tired and blind trying to find them in bookstores.
Among many other things – civic archives and events, children’s reading programs, online resources and the computers to access them, not to mention technical assistance for all of the above – this is what libraries are for.
So, off to the Newburyport Public Library I went searching for “Omoo” (Tahitian for “rover”). Not there. The four Melville compilations I had borrowed in the past? All gone. In fact, all I found was a single copy of “Moby Dick.”
The online catalog for the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium listed just one “Omoo,” and so I had it sent downriver. Next day, I spotted an acquaintance from that same town, a librarian, photographing Newburyport City Hall’s Juneteenth celebration.
He told me it’s called “weeding.” With so much online, many books never circulate. and then there’s MVLC.
“So, one “Omoo” is enough for over 30 city and town libraries?” I asked. He shrugged, I shrugged, and the mayor began to speak. That night, I sent the librarian a message asking if weeding was a secret.
Here’s something that is not a secret: Public libraries are as high as public education, public transportation, public everything on the Republican Party’s hit list. Are librarians now doing their dirty work for them?
His answer arrived:
“It’s no secret. All libraries weed. If a book doesn’t circulate over a period of time, it’s removed. If the book is worn, meaning well read, they’ll purchase another copy, if still in print. Some are replaced by new trendy volumes on the same subject. You may not be able to get contemporary accounts of historical events, he cracked, but you can always get ‘History for Dummies.’ If another MVLC library has the same title, removal is to avoid duplication, unless it’s a hot title: “You can see it for yourself. Just walk through the literature and poetry sections.”
I did. As he says, “pretty anemic.” The reference section looks empty. A bookcase on the third floor with coffee table books – atlases, photography, fashion, art, etc. – is now gone, “so too the oversized books because they didn’t circulate.”
His voice rose in print:
“Of course not! Too big to take home. But I witnessed many patrons read/browse/enjoy them in our library. Most people can’t afford to buy those books. The library can.
“I saw many parents with children looking at atlases and photography books together and teens sharing books. We’re weeding not just books, we’re weeding people,” the librarian said.
Given the overall demise of print, I asked, shouldn’t public libraries be increasingly vigilant safeguarding books?
“Ha! A story from your own library circulated throughout MVLC that a patron wanted a second look at the “Life and Letters of John Greenleaf Whittier.” Perhaps, that patron delighted to think someone else had them, but when unable to place a hold, he inquired.
“Weeded.”
No matter that John Greenleaf Whittier has deep Newburyport connections and that the book, published by a relative in 1894, contains his letters, always of deep local, historical value.
How is empty shelf space better than that book? Than any book? This is not the product of careful thought, but of “policy and procedure,” the very antithesis of thought. At a library no less.
Oh, the irony! Just 21 years ago, NPL expanded to the tune of $6.8 million for what? More books, they said back then.
Throughout our exchange, my upriver correspondent and I kept using a phrase: “with so much online.” Yet more irony! This began at a celebration of an American historical event as overlooked – perhaps as weeded – as “Omoo” all these years.
What’s online? I would prefer we start thinking of what’s on the line.
Weed Jack Garvey, author of “Keep Newburyport Weird” and a blog called “Mouth of the River,” at hammlynn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.