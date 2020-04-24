Experience, our best teacher, is giving us expensive lessons while dealing with the invisible threat of a deadly illness. Rich and poor, young and old, healthy and weak, celebrity and nobody, all share the same risk.
We are at war, and unprepared as we are for this new and faceless enemy, we search for solutions to an illness that finds us naked and afraid.
The most remarkable thing I have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that we are not as distant from our primitive ancestors as previously believed. Facing and fearing an uncertain future, many have reverted to hunter-gatherers, stripping supermarket shelves of anything they think will nourish, shield or sustain them.
Like our ancient ancestors, we cast wary eyes upon each other while keeping our distance. Driven by our most basic instinct, survival, many forage incessantly, intent on gathering more than they need, at the expense of their neighbors.
Incessant hoarding has created massive, yet artificial shortages of necessities, for our factories and supply chains remain intact.
Generations past survived wars, influenzas, polio and even the threat of nuclear annihilation with far greater equanimity. With calmness, cooperation and fortitude, they mastered dire threats with fewer tools than we have today.
Were they better? Why have we not inherited their strength of character? Could a generation as disjointed as ours is today have won World War II?
Why have we descended into the depths of selfishness in so many aspects of society?
How will we survive this pandemic if we cannot control ourselves in a supermarket?
Would our forebears be proud of our conduct, or ashamed of our growing list of despicable behaviors, including:
— Parents spending millions on their children’s falsified college admission applications.
— Congressmen enriching themselves via insider trading while voters mindlessly re-elect them because of the letter after their name.
— Candidates of wealth spending fortunes for seats of power, in search of greater riches.
— Misguided voters electing those who openly hate America and espouse its fundamental transformation.
— Politicians spending their time and our money to undo the last election instead of trying to win the next one.
Have we become the hollow men of T.S. Eliot’s vision, and will our world end not with a bang, but a whimper?
History is replete with examples of powerful nations that declined into depravity, depression and ruin, proving that no country is immune to self-destruction.
For the idea that is America to survive, all must pull together, united under the Stars and Stripes, however trite that may seem. Many a battle has been won because someone picked up a fallen flag and led his comrades to victory.
It is long past time to cease squabbling over racial, religious or cultural differences and place the country’s importance before party affiliation. Anything less dishonors the memory of those who have gone before us, sacrificing much so that we might live in peace, enjoying the freedom to pursue happiness.
Warren P. Russo is a U.S. Navy veteran who writes on politics from Plum Island. Reach him via WPRJournalist@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.