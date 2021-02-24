If I could get a do-over, a mulligan if you will, I would have been on the winning side of the plastic bag ban vote as a city councilor a few years back. Why wasn’t I? Well, in short, my research then was not on the side of the ban. Too many paper bags were being used in neighboring towns that had a similar ban in place. And I did not trust our community to step up and utilize reusables quickly enough to offset the detriment of the overuse of paper bags. I was wrong. We are a responsible bunch and we moved quickly. So that is why I trust that we can do the same when it comes to composting.
Hamilton just became the first town in Massachusetts to mandate composting. Normally I don’t like the word mandate. I just like to think (and hope and pray) that people will just step up and do the right thing. The thing that is best for the common good. But I am a realist too, so the two sides get to duke it out in my brain from time to time. When the dust settles, I know that sometimes we all need a nudge. So here is our nudge: Can we be the next town/city to mandate composting too?
I am a health coach and fitness studio owner. In my line of work I read much about health and wellness. The more I read the more I see the interconnectedness of it all. Our personal health is all tied up in the health (or lack thereof) of our communities, our climate, our relationships, our economy, our farming practices, our policies, and so on.
In Food Fix by Mark Hyman, MD, the author argues that what we do to our bodies, we do to our planet, and what we do to our planet, we do to our bodies. By the looks of it, we are beating both up pretty badly.
Hyman states that up to 40% of our food is wasted in the fields, transport, retail environment, restaurants, and in homes. That food just rots in our landfills which produces toxic methane that heats up our climate.
“The food we waste is responsible for roughly 8% of global emissions," Hyman writes. "If food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter of GHGs after the U.S. and China.”
The problem seems overwhelming, but that is when I go back to the story of the young girl and the starfish:
A young girl was walking along a beach upon which thousands of starfish had been washed up during a terrible storm. When she came to each starfish, she would pick it up, and throw it back into the ocean. People watched her with amusement.
She had been doing this for some time when a man approached her and said, “Little girl, why are you doing this? Look at this beach! You can’t save all these starfish. You can’t begin to make a difference!”
The girl seemed crushed. But after a few moments, she bent down, picked up another starfish, and hurled it as far as she could into the ocean. Then she looked up at the man and replied, “Well, I made a difference for that one!”
The old man looked at the girl and thought about what she had done and said. Inspired, he joined the girl in throwing starfish back into the sea. Soon others joined, and all the starfish were saved.
The plastic bag ban was a starfish. Composting could be another. As we care for ourselves, we care for our environment. And as we care for our environment, we care for ourselves. We can do this together.
Meghan is owner of Motivate Barre•Cardio•Nutrition in Amesbury, and a former Newburyport city councilor.
