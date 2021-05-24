On May 10, a headline in The Daily News read, “Red light cameras proposed.”
The desirable objective of this is to reduce red-light violations, which cause a tiny but growing proportion of traffic accidents. Nevertheless, increasing camera use raises a serious social question: How much surveillance can be tolerated in a free society?
Many cameras are already watching us every day, just as our cell phones are tracking us. Do you like being surveilled everywhere? Does not your freedom shrink as yet more cameras record your movements? Some video may be even be used to identify you using facial recognition and artificial intelligence software.
The surveillance camel already has its nose in the tent, but should it go further? Don’t forget that once the cameras are up, intended safeguards of use can be overridden.
If you don’t know where mass surveillance is headed, just look at China, where over half the world’s cameras have been installed, enabling the government to track and control China’s entire population. Using facial recognition and artificial intelligence, this system, it is reported, can scan the country’s 1.4 billion people in just one second.
Total control of an entire population is or soon will be exercised by Xi Jinping (and other autocratic “Dear Leaders”) who, with the privileged few in his inner sanctum, can easily determine where all citizens are at any time, what they are doing, what they learn, what they hear or read, what they say, and accordingly, what they think.
“Freedom” is or will soon be a meaningless word, entirely suppressed in the name of more “national security and social stability.”
It looks as if in China, a permanent subjugation of the people is rapidly taking place for all but an elite, creating a society like nothing ever seen before. Russia , it appears, is just a step behind. (The Kremlin wants to turn peaceful protesters to violence, so they can be destroyed.)
Never forget that technology can (and does) run amok before we understand its social and political implications.
Send comments to Jonathan Wells at Jon3sticks@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.