As my grandchildren, ages 6 and 7, prepare for the beginning of another school year, let me recall how the last one ended:
“While kissing my children and gently pushing them toward the school bus door this morning, I was overcome with a sense of fear that I might not see them again. That this might be goodbye.”
So began my daughter’s post on social media the day after Uvalde. She continued: “My spouse asked if I was OK once the bus left, and of course I cheerly said ‘yes’ because how do I say those words to him in that moment?”
Rachel is OK only in the sense that the rest of us are OK. Except for the friends and families of those who were in that school – or supermarket, or church, or synagogue, or mosque, or nightclub, or casino, or parade, or shopping mall, or cinema, or medical center – we carry on, we have no choice, our work must be done, we need our pastimes.
Still, as she adds: “While nothing compared to the grief families in Uvalde and so many other towns whose names are now forever seared in our minds, parents are experiencing a shared trauma, grief, fear.”
Despite being “OK,” Americans everywhere genuinely feel for those in – say these names aloud – Uvalde, Parkland, Columbine, Newtown, Charlestown, Buffalo, Chicago, San Bernardino, El Paso, Orlando, Oak Creek, Oakland, Oxford, Dayton, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Blacksburg, Knoxville, Collierville, Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Atlanta, Aurora, and, as Rachel says, “so many” others.
“OK” translates to “grin and bear it” if the comment added by her Colorado friend speaks for parents across America:
“I had the same feeling waving to my daughter this morning at drop off. It should not be this terrifying. Nor should we have to act like we’re okay.”
Rachel wasn’t done: “At the same time, we are also feeling a sense of hopelessness: we know based on what this country has done (NOT DONE) in the past, that nothing will happen this time, either.”
Actually, we’re supposed to believe that something did happen: Congress at long last passed a bill.
Really? A law that does not include raising the age for the purchase of a gun from 18 to 21? That does not ban military assault rifles?
This is so watered down from what gun safety activists propose that, if it was a fifth of bourbon, a 10-year-old could wolf it down and still drive home unimpaired.
Writing before it passed, Rachel expected only “more of the in-class shooter drills that my kids began [when they were] 18 months while in daycare ... .
“Our country doesn’t value life,” she concludes. “It values control. Full stop.”
Reminds me of the very last line in “Absence of Malice” when a newspaper reporter played by Sally Field verifies a rumor by answering: “Yes, it’s true, but it’s not accurate.”
What my daughter and so many other parents are saying is true, but it’s not precise. and it is that imprecision that paralyzes us with feelings of hopelessness expressed in a comment added by a California friend:
“Yes, the horror of it keeps piling up deeper and deeper. When will we wake up as a nation and make real laws to control the ownership of guns like we … do with so many other things?”
It is not the country that doesn’t value life. Nor is it a nation that refuses to make real laws. Nor is it Congress or elected officials that refuse to act as so many others say with varying degrees of disgust and despair.
It is very specifically the Republican Party that has blocked safety measures supported by upward of 80% of the American public – and gutted regulations in states they control.
All of which is just as true of reproductive rights, climate change and voting rights. All of them blocked, not by Congress, but by half of it. Not by elected officials but by half of them.
Until we make that distinction, until we are precise, and until we apply what is right in front of us to November elections, nothing will change. Full stop.
Have a bourbon sour with Jack Garvey, author of “Keep Newburyport Weird” and a blog called “Mouth of the River” at hammlynn@gmail.com.
