One of my clients is an architecture and design firm. While working there, I’ve befriended a gentleman named Oren.
He’s unfailingly kind, an artist, a class act and has a fabulous eye for classic, but fun fashion. Since knowing him, we’ve had many conversations about buying quality clothing vs. “throwaway fashion,” but today was different. Today, he said something I can’t unhear and asked me to look up something I can’t unsee.
Years ago, a friend of his said to him, “The most expensive thing you own is what you bought and never wore.”
For example, six months ago, I bought a purse that was $400. Now before you judge, keep this in mind: My last purse was $600, but I used it every single day for 10 years and it still looks brand spanking new. I used that purse roughly 3,650 times at a cost of 16 cents a day. Was the cost per wear worth it to me? Ummm yes!
Anyway, on to the second part of my fabulous conversation with Oren, he asked me to look up “fast-fashion dumping grounds.”
So, I did, and I can’t unsee it. Several articles popped up, but the one I happened to click on was called, “How fast fashion is using the Global South as a dumping ground for textile waste.” It’s an article written by Viola Wohlgemuth, published on the Greenpeace website. I read the article, but honestly, you didn’t have to, the pictures and video said it all.
I love organizing closets and helping people take out what they don’t want, don’t wear and don’t feel good in anymore. Over time, our bodies, taste and styles change and sometimes you get a stain you just can’t seem to get rid of. (Fun fact: Dawn dish soap will get oil and grease out of your clothes. Pretreat it on the spot and just wash it. Voila, good as new!)
Anyway, we’ve all bought something we needed in a pinch (but never wore it again or at all). We’ve purchased something and decided it really looked better on me in the store or online but didn’t return it for whatever reason.
Some of you may have items in the closet that still have tags on them. All of them waiting to be released into the wild and off to a reputable charity for someone in need. and there is no harm in any of this, truly. If that is what actually happens to it, and in some cases, it does. But as the article shows, that is a rarity.
With all that said, it’s no secret we live in a consumer-driven world where we are bombarded with ads to buy something … so you can hire an organizer to take it away.
Just kidding. In full disclosure, as an organizer, I want to take it away for my clients, so they can live their best life at home and/or at work. I want them to save time and money. Which is why I advise my clients to buy quality.
Instead of having 10 black sweaters, buy two really nice ones. They will last longer, feel better and fit better.
I minored in fashion design and one thing I learned is not all clothing is designed to fit our bodies, that is why tailors are awesome!
Buy something that will fit the largest parts of your body and go to a tailor to have it taken in to fit the smaller parts. Remember, if you buy six $15 shirts and rarely or never wear them because they don’t fit right or because they fell apart, that’s $90 gone. and where may those shirts end up?
I recommend you Google “fast-fashion dumping grounds” to find out, preferably before you put any more clothes in your shopping cart. I promise Mother Earth will thank you.
Thank you Oren for being such a lovely client to work with and for opening my eyes today and for sharing your beautiful art. and thank you The Daily News of Newburyport for allowing me the platform to educate others on such an important topic.
Corrin Bomberger is the owner of Simple Organizing Solutions LLC. She lives in Newburyport.
