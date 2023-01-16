When I hear complaints about self-checkout counters at CVS and Stop & Shop, I hold my tongue.
Oh, I feel the pain. Compounding the pain, supermarkets are now selling “prepared meals” as research tells them that customers – we – are increasingly “hurried” and “overworked.”
At the risk of adding insult to indigestion, “time-starved” is now an industry term.
Examples of businesses now catering to a time-starved public are easy to find in the faceless chains that keep replacing the smiling mom-and-pops we used to know.
Today, we spit out words such as “money” or “profits” as if numbers alone should determine what’s fit to survive in the USA. If this really is a self-governing country, that’s un-American.
Other common, chronic complaints put us on the same dead end:
The cost of living, of insurance, of education, of health care, of prescription drugs, of utilities, of tickets to sporting events and theaters, of the contracts signed by sports stars and actors, and on and on.
The low salaries for teachers and health care workers, the low budgets of schools, of health care centers, of recreational facilities and parks, of day care centers, and on.
For all that, we cringe at any suggestion that American capitalism is flawed – and condemn suggestions for reform as “socialist,” whatever that is.
Where is Martin Luther King when we need him?
Following the civil rights acts of the mid-’60s, he turned his attention to economic injustices that affect Americans of all creeds and colors:
“Communism forgets that life is individual. Capitalism forgets that life is social … brotherhood is found neither in the thesis of communism nor the antithesis of capitalism but in a higher synthesis.”
Predictably, that line is never heard in the public observances on his holiday. Instead, we hear the familiar lines regarding “content of character” and having “a dream.”
In context, both are practical and inspiring. Out of context, they have lulled us into thinking our problems have been contained if not fully solved.
Nor do we hear his warning that America has gone from survival of the fittest to “survival of the slickest” – even though that now qualifies as a prophecy for the rise of Donald Trump.
Yet another off-limits quote sounds like something written by Hamilton or Madison in the Federalist Papers:
“Education must enable one to sift and weigh evidence, to discern the true from the false, the real from the unreal, and the facts from the fiction … . The function of education, therefore, is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically.”
Today, critical thinking is condemned as “woke” by people unaware that “woke” is an abbreviation of “aware,” fulfilling yet another of King’s prophecies, that America was heading into “Dark Ages.”
Any serious, sustained thought of how the sanctity of money has led to every problem named above – from mom-and-pop closings to robot cashiers, from poorly paid teachers to inflated cable bills – would bring about necessary fundamental change.
Instead, even as we complain, we pay those cable bills so we can escape any thought at all. Instead, we watch college sports played in 40 states where the highest-paid public employee is the head coach of one of the teams.
We grumble at the size of bills we pay to companies whose chief executive officers make 350 times what the average worker makes. Compare that to the 1950s when CEOs made about 20 times more, or the 1980s when they made about 40 times more.
Oil companies score record profits, but we blame “inflation” for prices at the pump. Even when dollars’ dots are atop one another, we still cannot –or will not – connect them.
We prolong this by voting for those who fan our frustration – and against those whose hope seems hopeless in a cynical world. Or we let it happen due to inattention.
Either way, we have done it to ourselves.
Perhaps, I hold my tongue because I’ve never had any sympathy for those who complain of self-inflicted wounds.
No doubt I write about it this week because Dr. King specialized in treating them.
Complain to Jack Garvey at hammlynn@gmail.com or via https://buskersdelight.home.blog/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.