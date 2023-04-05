Suddenly, things came to an end. I had always thought that someday they would carry me out of the gym. I’ve been a member of the gym for so long, I cannot remember when I first began.
For years, I’ve been a bike rider and a jogger and a swimmer, and I’ve always kept so busy. But things never stay the same and after awhile, I have to change to other things.
Last December, I got hit with some congestive heart failure and that knocked me down for a while. Now, I seem to have recovered and I’m quite active again. Thank goodness, we have had a milder winter again so I’ve been able to keep up my walking with my new upright walker.
My family members came to my house one day and cleaned out a front room that I no longer used. They made space for some equipment I could use and turned it into a small gym.
My son Daniel, who has a longtime friend in David Graham, has a wonderful rowing machine. So one day, David brought it over and set it up in my room and it is one like I would use at the gym.
I am so happy and pleased that I have this because I can remember a doctor friend I had years ago, Dr. Swiss. Dr. Swiss told me back then that a rowing machine was probably the best piece of equipment in the gym. So there I am with one in my room.
Just the other day, another friend, Casey Calderwood, who wants to take care of this old guy and look after me, went around looking to give me a stationary bicycle.
I’ll be darned if he didn’t come up with a fellow by the name of Sean Nickerson who owns a gym locally. The both of them got together to take care of this old World War II veteran.
He brought some of his gym, a regular stationary bike. It’s marvelous. They sit in the front room side by side. I don’t have to go to a gym any longer, thank goodness because I can’t drive – I can just stay home and do it here.
I continue to walk on good days with my walker up to Salisbury Square and back. This gives me a mile or so each day that I walk.
Between the gym and the walker, I think I will be able to keep myself up strong enough to repeat some of the things I did last year.
It looks as though my daughter Mary Ann Fitzgerald will be able to join me in June to go back to Normandy. I have to be in good shape to do that and I think I am. I’m getting ready to repeat some of the things I did last year and continue to go to Florida in January 2024 after my 100th birthday.
There is always the thought and fear that one could lose his mind. That is happening so often these days with people. One thing they say is important is exercise and I believe I am doing it.
I surprise a lot of people that I see who know my age and wonder how I do it. Each week, I get a ride to the Newburyport senior center to play a game of cribbage with others.
On Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., we have a room full of people who play cribbage. I do this to keep the mind going. My son Daniel comes over from Hampton, New Hampshire (where he lives), almost every week to play cribbage with me.
So you can see I’m doing all I can to stay fit and who would have thunk it that I’d have a beautiful spa to work out in? The good Lord has been good to me and I’m so grateful.
Robert “Boots” Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
