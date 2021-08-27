Pardon me, but the Good Book needs to be invoked here of late, occasioned by a necessary correction that has become instead a kerfuffle. I speak of a neighborhood in which people live called my neighbors.
I live on its edge and my pathways to and from downtown is one particular street. But within its “circle” of another street, and others embraced by it, is one that has become Newburyport’s “forgotten neighborhood.”
It’s not the only one, but in a community of so many lovely homes and accompanying streets and avenues, it’s been left out, like, forever.
I actually knew naught of its travail till I cheerfully betook myself to a meeting to consider erection of a Habitat for Humanity home intended for a lucky veteran. Who could possibly be against that?
No one was, till a brave soul from said neighborhood stood to say in the most respectful terms that, their homes had already been punished unintentionally by installation of a pricier development some years earlier.
It didn’t mean to, hopefully, but said development carelessly made for aggravated water problems, leading to flooding of the older one. Cries of alarm from the latter’s inhabitants were ignored. Their homes are perhaps more modest than others nearby, but great pride is taken in them and spring and autumn find as lovely yards there as anywhere.
The burden of the complaint that day was that strong consideration should be taken of their problems before other projects proceed at risk of exacerbating. To a person, everyone in that room seemed to agree. The prior plan we had come to support was suspended while we all sought to press our neighbors’ concern.
For a while, all went swimmingly; it seemed that the city could acknowledge that a great harm deserved correction. Plans sprang into existence, led by knowledgeable experts, and necessary support appeared to be gathering.
Then, came voices of opposition from some city leaders, and here’s where the tale of the good Samaritan comes into play, if only they will listen. The “neighbor” in the story is someone unlike the one that rescued him. Apparently, Phillips Drive is the victim of our modern tale and it is time for the “Samaritan” once again to go beyond taking notice and do something about it.
My dwelling is unaffected by their problem; I’m on a higher elevation and unlike my neighbors, I don’t have to run pumps 24/7 for years to maintain decent surroundings.
I’m not having to raise children in such circumstances, or amid third world streets broken into cracks and potholes and where sidewalks are discontinuous and are in as bad shape as the streets.
The city councilors reportedly walked the neighborhood but as time passes, certain of them have become unconvinced of the urgencies. I wonder what their neighborhoods are like: Would they permit such to happen where they lived and raise families? The other development mentioned enjoys wonderful streets and across Route 113, much better conditions exist on Dennett and Turkey Hill.
Why are Phillips area homeowners less worthy? Truth is, they are as worthy as anyone, but the latest furrowed brows on the City Council are raising the specter of how much money the correction would cost, and it is rumored that the proposal will fall short by the merest of votes.
Who is my neighbor? He and she are the ones in need, and you, I and the City Council are the ones in the shoes of the Samaritan. Or do we go to church to hear pretty words and come short of living our religion.
I’m speaking not monetarily but humanly. Who is my neighbor? My neighbor is the one in need. This is a standing tragedy. It’s time to fill this desperate need, or a tour of certain other people’s neighborhoods may be in order see how things are. Such would only be fair.
I enjoin all who read this to attend the council meeting scheduled both by Zoom and in person on Aug. when said report comes out of committee.
John Burciaga of Newburyport writes on politics, pop culture and social issues, and like Diogenes is today looking for not only honest but fair people here and everywhere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.