On April 20, the price of oil fell to a minus $37. Oil producers were paying to have the stuff hauled away! Black gold lost its shine. This event has no precedent.
Many anticipate “return to normalcy” in the oil market and in many other aspects of economic life. The collapse in oil is a “one-off” temporary phenomenon. The urgency of many, including vocal protesters, to “reopen” the economy certainly reflects a belief that American life needs to get over this “blip” and go back to the way it was, pronto.
The shattering of a long-standing trend in oil strikes looks like something big. While many seemingly dramatic moments turn out to be unimportant, sometimes they can indicate the emergence of something very important. For example, when the Catholic priest, James Porter, was arrested for sexual abuse in 1993, it revealed the tip of a sad and vast iceberg.
The pandemic is creating new experiences.
Air pollution, for example, has virtually disappeared in northern India where people can see the Himalayas — the mountains stand five miles high — for the first time in decades.
In China, carbon pollution dropped by roughly a quarter during lockdown. Many of the 23 million Americans with asthma, including millions of vulnerable children and adolescents, are breathing easier these days. Because the air is so free of pollution, solar power productivity in Germany is soaring. Will the benefits of clean air be forgotten and abandoned as our economy “returns to normal?”
Working from home has taken off. Many are capable of the mature self-regulation remote work requires. Will this vast expansion of remote work disappear in a few months, or are we living through an inflection point where this trend will become permanent?
Of course, COVID-19 has introduced hardship into our lives. Virtually everyone is experiencing discomfort and inconvenience. For the millions of people who really need that paycheck, these are dire times, indeed. There is an urgent need to restart the economy.
But whose economy are we reopening?
One per-centers like supply shipping magnate and Trump mega donor Liz Uihlein is representative of the old economy winners who want the economy to reopen, “Now!”
According to Uihlein, “The media is overblowing COVID-19” and the Wisconsin’s governor’s restrictions are an “unconstitutional violation of our rights!” The lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick of Texas, is right there with her: Saving the economy can be “more important than living.”
What economy do these folks want to reopen? One where pollution is inevitable? One where the public health system stinks? One where politics controls science? One where millions face their economic future in terror and dread? One where people like Trump and Uihlein dodge taxes?
I don’t want to go back to that. I want our economy to address obvious threats, like climate change and pandemics. These challenges are opportunities for humanity. Why wait to react until after the virus has already hit the fan.
Whose economy do you want to reopen?
Michael Sales lives in Newburyport.
