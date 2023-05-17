Running a family is like running a small business. The most successful businesses are organized. All members are active, and in the end, tasks get done.
But the CEO’s (parents) can’t do it alone, they need staff (cue the little cherubs) to keep the business running smoothly and efficiently.
In the beginning, kids may not be all that hands on, but they can start helping as early as 3 and 4 years of age. Giving kids chores provides them with a sense of pride and belonging in their family.
I received my first job offer when I was 3. I put the napkins and plastic cups for my sisters and I on the table. When I was 4, I was “promoted” to silverware. My promotion party was epic and consisted of a pointy paper hat and a cake. I – was going places.
Each year, I received a “promotion” and a party to celebrate, though as I got older, I was less excited about the new job openings available. But these responsibilities were the price I paid for living rent free.
At least that’s what my parents told me. They both worked, and we all had busy schedules and places to be. Kids now seem to have more activities than ever, which of course falls to the CEOs out there to manage the “business.”
Who needs to be where and when? Do any of the activities/meetings conflict? How much will this project cost and what do we need to budget for it? We have homework, pickups and drop-offs, we have deadlines for permission slips, money coming in and bills going out that have to be submitted. On time.
OMG, have the dogs been fed? And of course … who let the dogs out? I had to throw that in there. I’ve yet to meet a family that doesn’t have a lot on their plate.
Back in October, I was invited to give a speech for Women Envision in Amesbury. In preparation for my presentation, I came across articles about how businesses lose 20% to 30% of revenue and or time due to poor systems and organization, article after article stating the same stats.
According to LinkedIn there are three big factors: “One, you’re not delivering consistently on time. Two, your quality isn’t as good as it could be. Three, you’re meeting client expectations, but rarely exceeding them.”
I thought if these are the stats for a company, my guess is it can probably be applied to a home. All of which is totally normal and why it is important to have your kids help, when they can. Because a CEO has a lot to do.
Abigail Van Buren once said, “If you want children to keep their feet on the ground, put some responsibility on their shoulders.”
It is both good for them and it will reduce the burden on the CEOs so the family can run more efficiently. I, personally, find it easier to show love and patience when I’m not stressed and overwhelmed.
Are your kids old enough to bring their dishes to the sink? Can they carry a trash bag around to collect the trash, feed your pets, make their beds? Are they strong enough to hold the vacuum, empty the dishwasher or scrub something?
Can they reach the buttons on the washing machine? Are they responsible enough to empty the lint screen? Can they put their clothes in their drawers? Can I get an amen for child labor.
Put these little cherubs to work. The little ones will love it. The older ones will thank you for it – eventually. Either way, the more they can do, the more quality time you can spend with them as a family.
The best way to create calm in the home and at work is to get everyone on the same page and hold people accountable. All members need to know what their responsibilities are and why they are important.
If someone doesn’t do their job, hold them to it and make sure the repercussions stick. If you’re looking for age-appropriate chores for kids, just Google it and go to images.
Good luck breaking the news to your kids and with the follow-through, but I promise it will create peace in your home and provide life skills for the adults you are raising.
Corrin Bomberger is the owner of Simple Organizing Solutions LLC. She lives in Newburyport.
