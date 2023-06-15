So many members of our community depend on the Newburyport Public Library as a resource, and we are fortunate to have such an incredible library in this city. Because of the importance of the library to so many, I wanted to address some recent changes at the NPL and what they mean for the community.
First, I was very sorry to receive the resignation of Head Librarian Sara Kelso, who had been with the library since 2018. We are wishing Sara the best in the future as she pursues new opportunities, and I have no doubt she will be successful wherever she goes. The board of library directors, of which I am an ex-officio member, has assembled a search committee that will be meeting soon to begin their process of finding the next head librarian. I am committed to finding a candidate that will help carry out the vision Sara started and who is committed to helping the library continue to serve the whole community.
Second, I want to address the temporary suspension of our library’s volunteer program. As has been reported in these pages, this was in response to a grievance we received from AFSCME 939, the union that represents our library employees. The grievance stated that volunteers were carrying out the functions of staff librarians, which would be a violation of their contract. After investigating these concerns, I concluded there was enough reason to believe these allegations that it made sense to pause the program until we could update our policies and practices in a manner that would satisfy all parties.
We have always valued our volunteer program, and I am committed to finding ways to help all city departments better engage with the community. In my letter to volunteers notifying them of this pause, I made sure to state that I appreciate what they do for the city, and that I am working to find a solution that will provide the best outcomes for staff, patrons and the greater community.
Much of the volunteer work was taking place in the library’s archival center, which I must stress, remains open and available to use for all community members at this time. I have been accused of not valuing the city’s history or the role of the archival center, and as a history major myself, I want to set the record straight and affirm this is not the case.
I have heard from many volunteers and others stating that the library will lose out on their expertise, and that the archives does not have enough resources without the volunteers. My first priority is to make sure that we do not have to rely on volunteer work to preserve the archives, and I want to ensure that we have trained librarians to perform tasks for which they are required. One of Sara’s initiatives was to cross-train all library staff so they would be able to work in multiple departments and assist patrons throughout the library. We have capable staff who can use their skills in archives to benefit the library as a whole, ensuring uninterrupted access to the materials during staff absences.
Further, I believe the union grievance we received is a serious one, and it is important to me to make sure we have a firm understanding of what tasks can be done by staff and volunteers. Volunteers should not be asked to perform the tasks of trained librarians, including cataloguing, collections management, evaluating materials, and serving as the main point of contact for patron research. I believe it is unfair to staff, patrons and volunteers themselves to expect them to do work that is within the scope of our trained librarians. The archival center will benefit, not suffer, from having more staff attention.
Finally, I have the responsibility to stand up for staff members who have reported harassment and bullying from members of this community. I will not tolerate this behavior. I am committed to finding a solution to this volunteer issue. In doing so, I need to prioritize the library staff and their ability to perform their responsibilities in serving all community members. The staff of this library is always looking to engage the community, including partnering with Newburyport Public Schools and the Council on Aging, participating in the Yankee Homecoming Bed Races, expanding its home delivery program, and more. I believe we can work together to continue to strengthen the library and allow it to continue connecting with the community and new and engaging ways. I hope you will join me in being a part of that effort.
Sean Reardon is mayor of Newburyport.
