One of the great privileges I have with my writing is meeting or hearing from people who have enjoyed one of my articles.
Last January, I made the (email) acquaintance of Marge O’Callaghan of West Newbury, who wrote to me after reading, “Dispatches from midwinter,” a column about the wildlife I see out my front windows. Her email to me was quirky and funny and full of beautifully observed details:
“Your piece touched me because it is so much like what we look at every day in our backyard. We have a big bow window in the kitchen looking over a field and then woods. I have befriended a mother deer and her little one – they are quite tame and I can get to about a foot from them. We also see redtail hawks, many birds, and a crow that I have named ‘Jimmy’ because I had a pet crow growing up with that name! I spend more time looking out the window then I do on housework … .”
Well, who wouldn’t want to hear more about that? Marge and I became pen pals and I asked her recently if I could share some of her thoughts and memories, including those about Christmas and winter in days gone by here in West Newbury. She kindly agreed. So without further ado, I present to you, our guest columnist: Marge O’Callahan:
We live on Prospect Street, and I have lived in this house for 81 years! It’s an old saltbox that was built in the 1800s. My dad could never find much history behind this house, but we do know that half of it was brought down from Pipestave Hill by oxen and we can actually see where the existing house was attached to the Pipestave Hill one.
We went to Newburyport High School – Pentucket High was not built yet.
We could look across the river from our backyard and see the cows on the hill over at Kimball’s Farm. My mother-in-law always said it reminded her of Ireland. We also watched the cows over on Bailey’s Lane – Baldy Merrill’s Farm – from our front porch. That was a huge farm in its day and we loved to watch the animals being herded back into the barn.
In winter, if there was snow, and there was usually a ton in those days, all of “us kids” would go sliding out in the street. Some of the snowstorms back then were bad – I have pictures of my friend and I skiing off a mound of snow in our backyard like a mountain. In those days – the 1940s – we’d be lucky to have one car go down the street when we were out there.
We would spend the day making big snow forts in the yard and have snowball fights with “another fort.” We always made igloos in snowbanks, where we could sit inside and, of course, snowmen with hats and scarves! When we came inside our wet mittens and clothes were dried on a rack over the coal furnace, which took all day.
As for Christmas, my dad always cut down a pine tree in the field behind our house for our Christmas tree. I remember making Christmas logs out of cut-up birch trees, drilling two holes in them for red candles.
No one had a lot of money in those days and we had to make do with what we had. I recall my friend across the street spilling the beans about there not being a Santa Claus – or else I’d still think there was one and would be putting out cookies and milk still. Ha!
One of the highlights around Christmas time was listening to Santa Claus on a Portsmouth station. On Christmas Eve, my family always read “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” which I still love to this day, along with “Snowbound” by John Greenleaf Whittier.
We kids would invent ways to amuse ourselves outdoors 12 months out of the year, whatever the weather. I think all of us growing up in West Newbury had the very best childhood possible.
How lucky we are to have someone who has lived here for her whole life share these memories of our beautiful and beloved West Newbury. Thank you, Marge, for giving us a glimpse of our town from days gone by.
The very warmest of holiday wishes to you — and to all my readers. To paraphrase Charles Dickens and Tiny Tim in “A Christmas Carol,” bless you, every one!
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) lives in West Newbury and is exceedingly grateful for all of her readers, friends and family.
