If you do not see the remarkable conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn at the time of the winter solstice (Dec. 21), you may not see it again. I
It was last seen 800 years ago (a later one was unviewable) and is commonly called the “Star of Bethlehem,” supposedly at the birth of Jesus.
The latter refers to the story recorded in the gospel of Matthew, which neither occurred at that time nor involved the same conjunction of stars. Jesus was born somewhere between 6 and 4 B.C. and said “star” was in circa 2 B.C., with Venus rather than Saturn.
This is we know from “wise” people who dedicate themselves to the science of such matters.
Matthew was the creation of many hands before a single editor pieced together earlier fragments and forged what we know as an incident that has shimmered in our imaginations since childhood.
Those who follow the details more closely do not, or should not, wish to step on anybody’s parade. Lovers of the traditional narrative are entitled to it with all best wishes, but those privy to things not commonly known should not be accused of slapping children.
In youth, I came to be troubled that the Star was unmentioned in Gabriel’s announcement to Mary — or in the angel’s appearance to Joseph; even shepherds saw only the light of God’s glory when told where to find the child, but nothing about a Star.
The trip of “Wise Men” was the visit of such a group to the Emperor Nero in A.D. 66. They were not “kings” but a priestly caste interested in stars, but whose chief “magus” sought also the kingship of an Asian nation, and after much schmoozing and gift giving, he got what he wanted, and his cohorts basked in his limelight. "Wise Guys!"
This was the other story that the editor used to complete his masterpiece regarding the birth of a person not known to be remarkable 'til after his death (Matthew was in finished form after the time of Nero).
The magi may have been interested all in on what we know as Halley’s Comet of that year, and Matthew knew of it, so his magi “came from afar” in its pursuit.
This same gentry arrived by land due to the belief that it was a sin to defile the sea by necessary human functions — something hard not to do on a long trip by water.
But once they got what they wanted, the Wise Guys threw all caution to the wind and went home, as the Good Book says, “another way”— to wit, by boat, according to Pliny, not because they knew about a baby born to a poor, obscure family. The magi had also been late to the party, arriving not at a stable but at the family’s “house.”
But it’s a great children’s story — not just about “a” child but all children, especially those born in the obscurity that is matched by the world’s indifference to them. It says we are to care about the poor because God cares about them.
Also important in the first century was a very real religious movement of great meaning and importance to the world.
And we children of burgeoning social media and myriad options in entertainment can’t appreciate times when life was hard and seldom uplifting, and the stars were a stage of spectacle, so much so that they came to be embraced by the intelligentsia as influencing human affairs and world events.
Then, real Wise Men discovered too many planets for anyone to make sense of them as relating to earthly fates: A decade ago came news that there are now 300 sextillion stars — triple the previous count.
Science, as we know, is moving incredibly fast on every front of our existence, and old, simple stories still suffice to give many of us a sense of meaning. But to me nothing is more miraculous than truth.
And I for one prefer wise people to wise guys.
