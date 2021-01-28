As I See It: Worthy of a flag

A year ago this week, a woman met me in a downtown coffee shop, visibly upset: She had just learned that June had passed away.
I started to interrupt. Instead, I covered my mouth.
“She always asked about my kids,” she managed, a reference to her two teenagers, before adding that their last conversation was commiseration over CVS’ newly installed self-checkouts.
That also happened to be my last conversation with the cashier who hinted, as she occasionally did over the years regarding other city subjects, that I write about it.
She got one such wish six years ago when I posted “Strutting the Port Astray” on social media, an account of how the Newburyport Board of Health, with the blessing of City Hall, banished the Merrimack Valley Feline Rescue Society’s annual (since 1996), community-spirited Strut for Strays from The Mall and High Street.
The woman before me mentioned June’s devotion to cats and her volunteer work at rescue centers. No surprise there, as June loved to talk, offering as much about herself as she could draw from you about you.
Always knew she was popular, but the outpouring of well-wishes on social media was stunning, a unanimous portrait of someone always with a smile, a joke, a greeting, a good-natured caution, a wisecrack, encouragement, sympathy, nostalgia for everyone who walked into CVS.
Of all the tributes, the one that best captures June came from the customer who informed her in 2012 that the Red Sox had fired manager Bobby Valentine.
June twirled out from behind the counter and danced before the registers.
As one mutual friend later put it, noting the irony of social distancing as she yelled across the Plum Island refuge road, June “thrived on face to face.”
Before doing it for years at CVS, she did it for years at Dick’s Variety on Plum Island. Both were crossroads where she met virtually everyone.
On Plum Island, she would sometimes land outside my place on summer evenings, chatting up my mother with reminiscences of life in the Eisenhower years or trading notes on favorite dishes.
She never stopped talking and rarely stopped laughing. My cousin John was amazed, my friends astonished, my preteen daughter enchanted, my father (a nonstop talker himself) dumbstruck. They listened even as June turned listening into an athletic event.
Usually, I’d stay by the grill, spatula in hand whether the burgers needed me or not, rolling my eyes. But she was on a mission when I last saw her facing the prospect of being replaced by a machine, and I heard a voice that I doubt many, if any, ever heard.
She began by reminding me, “You’re Irish!” — something dear to her as her pilgrimages to the ancestral home of Dingle with her three sisters proved — and then grilled me in a rather sharp voice, addressing me by my last name as if it carried some obligation to right whatever wrong was put before me.
In this case —as with this city’s mindless, petty, ridiculous, anti-human Board of Health edicts in 2014 and 2015 — she was right. No degree of automated ease will ever offset the erasure of personal exchanges, greetings, pleasantries, laughter.
What CVS on Pond Street and Stop & Shop in Amesbury have done, however well-intentioned, is an affront to any place that prides itself on community spirit.
An illusion of “convenience” is no substitute for kindness, consideration and good-natured spontaneity.
Most important of all, as a year of plague has highlighted, the folks behind those counters and in those aisles are living proof that in any community worthy of respect — in any country worthy of a flag — the bottom line is not the only line.
That was the verdict of last year’s presidential election.
That was June’s life.
All of which made my new friend’s closing question last year an understatement: “Who would want a machine rather than someone that friendly and helpful?”
I bit into the back of my hand.
She did not know June’s last name. She had no way of knowing that she was telling me about my cousin.
Garvey can be grilled at hammlynn@gmail.com. “Strutting the Port Astray” appears in his book, “Keep Newburyport Weird.”
