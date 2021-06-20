Aunt Joan's bench 

Artwork by Kate SullivanThe plaque on the “Aunt Joan” bench will read, ARS LONGA VITA BREVIS – a familiar Latin saying, originally from the Greek.  Life is short, but the power of art is long lasting. 

We put the bench on that secret path,

the magical one

the wild place in the middle of downtown Newburyport,

overgrown and grassy

bordered on one side by the sewage treatment plant and the other

by a wall of scraggly bushes with hidden openings leading to the water’s edge, a tumble of rocks and marsh grass and abandoned granite block,

where the ducks find shelter and the herons fish —

a quiet place for loners and dreamers and thinkers.

We put the bench there for my aunt Joan,

who, after 25 years in the convent, left her roots

by the sea in Connecticut for a 45-year job assignment teaching Greek

at a landlocked university in Illinois.

We invited her to finish her story in Newburyport.

She walked the magic path,

her pockets full of apples from the old tree that was on the path long before we ever thought to put a bench there.

She was ecstatic to be able to sit, to rest, to gaze out at the sea.

The path is blocked off now, undergoing renovations

I’m afraid it will be cleaned up, modernized

with asphalt, retaining walls, lights —

all the amenities we’ve come to expect

I’m afraid it will lose its secret wildness.

But one thing will be the same —

The bench,

looking out toward the sea,

for all us loners and dreamers and thinkers.

P.S.: The path may have lost a bit of wildness, but it has gained in every other way  –  a true delight!

