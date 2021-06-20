Aunt Joan's bench 

We put the bench on that secret path,
the magical one
the wild place in the middle of downtown Newburyport,
overgrown and grassy
bordered on one side by the sewage treatment plant and the other
by a wall of scraggly bushes with hidden openings leading to the water’s edge, a tumble of rocks and marsh grass and abandoned granite block,
where the ducks find shelter and the herons fish —
a quiet place for loners and dreamers and thinkers.
We put the bench there for my aunt Joan,
who, after 25 years in the convent, left her roots
by the sea in Connecticut for a 45-year job assignment teaching Greek
at a landlocked university in Illinois.
We invited her to finish her story in Newburyport.
She walked the magic path,
her pockets full of apples from the old tree that was on the path long before we ever thought to put a bench there.
She was ecstatic to be able to sit, to rest, to gaze out at the sea.
The path is blocked off now, undergoing renovations
I’m afraid it will be cleaned up, modernized
with asphalt, retaining walls, lights —
all the amenities we’ve come to expect
I’m afraid it will lose its secret wildness.
But one thing will be the same —
The bench,
looking out toward the sea,
for all us loners and dreamers and thinkers.
P.S.: The path may have lost a bit of wildness, but it has gained in every other way – a true delight!
