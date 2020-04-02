Gov. Charlie Baker’s declared state of emergency is in its fourth week. Mayor Donna Holaday is pumping out news continually as city departments cope. A resident called me to suggest that I start a column to tell more.
There is, he said, a constant stream of news about havoc from COVID-19, and Daily News readers may want to know that their government is still operating despite the pandemic. I agree.
Perhaps, the only other time that our governor has had to order an extended statewide shutdown of businesses was for less than a week after the Blizzard of 1978. This time is much more intense.
The pandemic has made it impossible for elected officials to do business in person. The peak of the crisis still lies ahead, and in-person meetings may not resume for months more.
Regardless, the commonwealth maintains the rule of law. The governor’s emergency powers derive expressly from a statute, not any suspension of law. The Civil Defense Act was enacted in 1950 within a couple weeks of North Korea’s invasion of South Korea. It covers the gamut, from war to natural disasters.
The powers granted to the governor under this act are certainly broad, but they are not unlimited, and they may be repealed at any time. The act does not and cannot supersede the Massachusetts Constitution.
Similarly, Newburyport operates under a charter that neither its City Council nor its mayor may contravene. Both our charter and the Newburyport Municipal Code remain in effect.
Our city government cannot operate without both its legislative and its executive branches. The challenge for all of us local, elected officials, then, is how to operate lawfully and effectively when we cannot deliberate or meet with the electorate in person.
At the City Council, we are in constant contact with one another and the mayor, and constituents can still call or email us, as always. However, we have decided to do the bare minimum of business during the emergency.
On March 16, we resolved that: “[T]he City Council affirms its commitment to open and transparent government and the inclusion of any members of the public who wish to observe and/or participate. … Meeting by remote access, rather than in person, while legal, is disfavored by the City Council. It is the policy of the City Council to avoid considering and acting upon complex and/or controversial maters within its jurisdiction by remote access unless necessitated by a public emergency.”
Some necessities remain. Every year, the mayor submits a budget for the City Council to review and approve.
By definition, the city budget relies upon public funds, meaning taxpayers’ money that we administer on their behalf.
Decisions about the city budget made by elected councilors have the force of law.
Our charter provides that no Newburyport official may expend any sums in excess of the appropriations made by the City Council, or involve Newburyport in any contract for the future payment of money in excess of these appropriations.
The sole exception to this law comes during declared emergencies when our mayor gets prior, written approval from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue to use money otherwise available in the city coffers. This is onerous, as it should be.
On March 30, the City Council held its regular, bimonthly meeting entirely by teleconference. We approved two minor appropriations of city funds, and reaffirmed that no city spending can occur without following the charter.
We approved an appointment to a city board. All else could wait.
The call-in details and agenda for our next, regular meeting, on April 13, will be posted at: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council.
Jared Eigerman is president of the Newburyport City Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.