Noticeable changes in town include the expanded occupation of city property by outdoor restaurant seating. The Council began debating this in early May.
On May 11, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, joined by Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane, introduced relevant legislation, weeks before Gov. Charlie Baker announced if he would allow it.
The initial proposal was to close both State and Pleasant streets to vehicles for two months. That approach is still favored by some restaurants on State Street, but also many residents.
The council met via Zoom to discuss the pros, cons, and details on May 14, May 19, and May 27. Councilor at-large Bruce Vogel recused himself, because he owns businesses downtown.
We conferred with the mayor’s office, relevant city staff, the Health Board, and the Parks Commission. Some of us toured downtown with staff, and spoke to business owners and residents. Opinions varied widely.
Due to many concerns, ranging from handicapped accessibility, to liquor licensing laws, to the need to keep Pleasant Street open for takeout food, the council was cold to a complete street closure.
As a body, we shifted the legislation’s focus to expanding private use of city property that does not require traffic shutdowns, and also holding limited events closing State Street only, at night.
On June 3, the City Council held a fourth meeting on all this. Two days before, Baker had signaled that outdoor seating would be allowed “soon.”
The council set a vote for its June 8 regular meeting to allow expanded outdoor seating at such time as the governor allowed it.
Before we even held that vote we contacted businesses. On June 4 – again, before the governor had set a reopening date -- the city clerk emailed notices to 900 business license-holders, the Planning Office mailed notices to all businesses within an area bounded by Winter Street, the Merrimack River, Federal Street, and High Street, and parking enforcement officers dropped off Flyers at all downtown businesses within that same area.
On June 6, Baker finally announced when outdoor seating could begin, and set it just two days later, June 8. On June 8, hours after the state order took effect, the City Council enacted the necessary local legislation,
To save time, three councilors were deputized to approve applications, with concurrence of the mayor, and aided by the city clerk. On June 11, one hour after the deadline, the three councilors approved applications for businesses to serve alcohol on city land. The Licensing Board approved them that same night. On June 12, again working with the mayor, we approved applications not involving alcohol.
This is a horrible time, requiring hard choices by elected officials, on shorter notice than ever. The city is absolutely not favoring one group of businesses over another, nor business over residents.
The City Council is not done figuring out ways to help businesses recover, and, as always, is taking input from all corners. We try to be fair.
Even moves we have already made are being adjusted. For example, we are trying to persuade public safety officials to dispense with the jersey barriers as unnecessary -- and too ugly.
The city has very limited funds to give out in cash. What we can offer is rent-free use of city land and staff time.
Jared Eigerman is president of the Newburyport City Council.
