COMMENTARY: A president incapable of leadership

For the last two months and more, I have been watching with growing alarm as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across America from my perch in lock-down in Rome, Italy. The death toll in Italy at this writing is just over 27,600 and thankfully slowing. Tragically, that figure has already been nearly tripled by the United States and will continue to climb. The key problem for America is that the current White House occupant is incapable of providing leadership for the country. There are two primary components of good leadership, competence and caring. Tragically, America’s current chief executive is a clear failure on both counts. Why?
Many have heard it before, but it bears repeating often. This president has proven repeatedly that he is a serial narcissist. Narcissists lack empathy. Empathy is the key character trait of good leaders. Despite a seemingly endless string of excuses from his loyal supporters concerning a plethora of the president’s obvious shortcomings, leadership really does matter.
Narcissists are often good at mimicking human feelings to appear within the band width of what most of us would recognize as the normal range of human emotions. His disciples to date have chosen to believe that lie. America is the worse for it. A truly empathic leader would have mobilized the nation quickly to meet the threat posed by the COVID-19 because he would have had a care for the lives of citizens. Unfortunately, this Oval Office occupant simply lacks this all too human impulse. This US president will become the poster boy for narcissism for future American generations. He fits the diagnosis in the same way Cinderella fit her glass slippers.
What about competence? History may prove that this commander-in-chief is the least competent person ever to sit behind the Resolute desk. Examples of his dithering regarding COVID-19 are multiple and flagrant. Other than his early decision to halt travel from China, every other call of his has been wrong. Leaving state governors to individually deal with the crisis as they see fit was a monstrously bad decision. Nearly every infectious disease expert agrees: the virus requires national if not global solutions. In addition, his decision to halt funding for the World Health Organization in the middle of a global pandemic is both reckless as well as heartless and was decried by every member of the G-7. I perhaps need not list further that which so many of us know all too well.
Although a reasonable level of intelligence is also a necessary component, good leadership is predominantly about accepting responsibility and possessing the character to bear burdens for others. This president renounces responsibility like the mongoose recoils from the cobra’s strike. His straight-from-the-hip and go-to position appears to be to blame others. He plays the role of victim with undisguised relish, and his political base continues to buy it. It is crystal clear that the COVID-19 exploits all avenues to spread. This administration is providing those opportunities, and largely through inaction.
Confirmed media reports that the CIA, CDC, as well as a prominent advisor informed the White House of the developing threat of COVID-19 in January. He clearly chose to ignore it—not for any reason other than that of the narcissist. Narcissists are always right in their own minds. They believe what they wish to believe so long as it serves their personal interests or self-image. The CIA and CDC traffic in facts and analysis. This president traffics repeatedly in self-serving lies, partial-truths, and half-baked conspiracies. The fault is not his. He is simply mentally and emotionally compromised. So, it is not just that he is a bad leader, rather he is wholly incapable of being a good leader.
I have been a student of leadership all my adult life. I have had the privilege of serving under some of the best leaders produced by the US military, and a few of the worst while employed by the United Nations. Our current chief executive is not equal to the challenge presented by this pandemic. He lacks both required qualities: competence and caring. His wholly predictable, egregious, and continuing failures in leadership will be ultimately measured in lives lost and grieving families.
Robert Bruce Adolph, a graduate of Newburyport High School, is a former US Army Special Forces lieutenant colonel and United Nations chief security adviser. His previously published works have appeared in nearly every US military publication of note. He has both taught and published on the topic of leadership. Most recently, he wrote the commentary series “Dispatch from Rome” for the Military Times. Adolph also recently published the book entitled “Surviving the United Nations: The Unexpected Challenge.” He lives in Rome.
