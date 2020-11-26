COMMENTARY: A Proclamation for a Day of Thanksgiving

Editor’s Note: John Hancock, third governor of Massachusetts, issued this proclamation of a day of thanksgiving to be observed Dec. 11, 1783. It was issued following the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War, and the observance would roughly coincide with the British evacuation of New York.
Thanksgiving observances trace to the Pilgrims’ harvest feast in 1621 and were common throughout New England in subsequent years. According to the Massachusetts State Library, official proclamations have been made since 1676. An image of the following proclamation in its original form is posted online by the State Library at mastatelibrary.blogspot.com.
By His Excellency John Hancock, Esq., Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts
A Proclamation for a Day of Thanksgiving
Whereas it hath pleased the Supreme Ruler of all human Events to dispose the Hearts of the late Belligerent Powers to put a Period to the Effusion of human Blood, by proclaiming a Cessation of all hostilities by Sea and Land, and these United States are not only happily rescued from the Danger and Calamities to which they have been so long exposed, but their Freedom, Sovereignty and Independence ultimately acknowledged.
And whereas in the Progress of a Contest on which the most essential Rights of human Nature dependent, the Interposition of Divine Providence in our favor hath been most abundantly and most graciously manifested, and the Citizens of these United States have every Reason for Praise and Gratitude to the God of their Salvation.
Impressed therefore with an exalted Sense of the Blessings by which we are surrounded, and of our entire Dependence on that Almighty Being from whose Goodness and Bounty they are derived:
I do by and with the Advice of the Council appoint Thursday the Eleventh Day of December next (the Day recommended by the Congress to all the States) to be religiously observed as a Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer, that all the People may then assemble to celebrate with grateful Hearts and united Voices, the Praises of their Supreme and all Bountiful Benefactor for his numberless Favors and Mercies — That he hath been pleased to conduct us in Safety through all the Perils and Vicissitudes of the War; that he hath given us Unanimity and Resolution to adhere to our just Rights; that he hath raised up a powerful Ally to assist us in supporting them, and hath so far crowned our united Efforts with Success, that in the Course of the present Year Hostilities have ceased, and we are left in the undisputed Possession of our Liberties and Independence, and of the Fruits of our own Lands, and in the free Participation of the Treasures of the Sea; that he hath prospered the Labour of our Husbandmen with plentiful Harvests; and above all, that he hath been pleased to continue to us the Light of the blessed Gospel, and secured to us, in the fullest Extent, the Rights of Conscience in Faith and Worship. And while our Hearts overflow with Gratitude and our Lips set forth the Praises of our great Creator, that we also offer up fervent Supplications, that it may please him to pardon all our Offences, to give Wisdom and Unanimity to our public Councils, to cement all our Citizens in the bonds of Affection, and to inspire them with an Ernest Regard for the national Honor and Interest, to enable them to improve the Days of Prosperity by every good Work, and to be Lovers of Peace and Tranquility; that he may be pleased to bless us in our Husbandry, our Commerce and Navigation, to smile upon our Seminaries and Means of Education, to cause pure Religion and Virtue to flourish, to give Peace to all Nations, and to fill the World with his Glory.
Given at the Council chamber in Boston, the Eighth Day of November, in the Year of our Lord One Thousand Seven Hundred and Eighty three, and in the Eighth Year of the Independence of the United States of America.
John Hancock.
By His Excellency’s Command, with the Advice and Consent of the Council, John Avery, jun. Secretary.
God Save the United States of America.
