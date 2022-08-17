Big or small, there’s always bureaucratic turmoil behind the scenes the public doesn’t notice unless they’re wired in. In other news, water is wet.
Newburyport seems to be experiencing that right now when it comes to trees. Yes, trees, a topic most of us don’t think about daily unless one is pushing through a nearby sidewalk or a bank is cutting them down on perhaps the most high-profile street in the city.
It was Newburyport Bank’s decision to cut down five city-owned shade trees recently that has unveiled a boiling turf war between Tree Commissioner Sheila Taintor and the Department of Public Services.
When reached for comment about the bank’s actions last month, Taintor said although a bank official informed Department of Public Services Tree Warden Jamie Tucculo, he didn’t alert the Tree Commission. That meant a public hearing on the matter never happened, violating a city ordinance.
Shortly after making that declaration, Taintor announced the Tree Commission would be holding a special public meeting to go over the correct procedures for cutting down public trees.
Within a few days after alerting The Daily News about the meeting, Taintor announced it was being postponed to Aug. 11 upon a request by Mayor Sean Reardon and to avoid conflicts with Yankee Homecoming, she said via text.
Another city official said the real reason was to make sure Tucculo would be able to attend the meeting.
On Aug. 10, Taintor sent word to The Daily News that the meeting was being canceled altogether, adding that there would be further discussion but she didn’t know when.
A day later, I asked Reardon if he had anything to do with Taintor’s news and this was his response:
“I don’t know why it was canceled tonight, and I did not ask the Tree Commission to cancel the meeting. In my view the meeting was not necessary since the proper procedure was followed in the removal and planting of trees at the Newburyport Bank,” Reardon wrote in an email.
On Sunday, Taintor sent an email saying the decision to scuttle the public meeting and to replace it with a DPS-sponsored meeting came during a premeeting discussion on Aug. 10.
However, on Tuesday, Taintor reversed her earlier stance regarding how the bank went about cutting down the trees and is now saying the bank followed proper procedures when it chopped them down.
Asked what changed, an apologetic Taintor said she was under the impression the shade trees were not a hazard to public safety or the bank building, thus prompting the need for a public hearing before they were cut down. But after speaking to Tuccolo, she changed her mind and acknowledged they needed to come down right away.
Before sitting down to writing this column, I spoke to two local officials who are tuned in to the machinations between Taintor and DPS and both concur there’s at least some hard feelings between the two parties.
On the surface, it appears Taintor called the meeting to take DPS to the woodshed for either not informing the bank it needed to contact her group before sawing down the trees or not informing the Tree Commission about the bank’s request.
That, understandably, might not have sat well with others on the Tree Commission, who then asked Taintor to ease up on the throttle and let the situation peter out on its own. That’s the theory of one official I spoke to for background.
Either way, the public meeting was not going to end well. The DPS and the Tree Commission need to work together and the last thing that would help that relationship would be a public flogging.
Taiintor and Reardon and others sat down on Tuesday to discuss the Tree Commission and its role compared to the DPS. After leaving the meeting, Taintor said the bank tree issue was a “misunderstanding” and that there was no turf war.
Days earlier, Reardon also said he didn’t think there was a turf war going on, calling the bank situation an isolated incident.
Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if Reardon imparted the following sentiment to Taintor before she left City Hall: Can’t you guys get along?
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.