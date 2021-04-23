Just in time for Earth Day 2021, environmental advocates have recently enjoyed some major – and long overdue - successes. Only three months into the year and the forecast for dealing with the climate crisis seems to be looking up.
First, President Joe Biden announced his climate crisis strategy. This is welcome news after the previous administration spent four years either denying or failing to address this authentic global emergency. Included in his plan is billions of dollars in new funding for offshore wind.
Second, the state Department of Environmental Protection revoked its permit for the proposed biomass plant in Springfield, the “Asthma Capital of the U.S.” The annual release of 200 tons of toxic emissions from the plant would have fallen disproportionately on nearby low-income communities of color.
Third, the Federal Energy Resource Commission (FERC) agreed to revisit its permit for the Weymouth fossil gas compressor station, thanks to the efforts by local residents who enlisted support from around the state and from elected officials, including Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren. Although the gas developer Enbridge may appeal the ruling, this was a hard-fought victory. Markey also introduced legislation that will prevent the continued operation of any compressor station built to export “natural” gas.
Fourth, the state Legislature passed the Next Generation Climate Roadmap bill, which Gov. Charlie Baker had previously vetoed but eventually signed. This landmark bill is arguably the most comprehensive climate bill ever passed by a state. Among other things, the bill authorizes up to 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind.
Fifth, closer to home, the Salem Harbor power plant property slated for development seems to have crossed a next-to-final threshold as the Footprint Realty owners have publicly agreed to pursue opportunities for offshore wind. This revelation followed the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s study that concluded that Salem would be the best port north of Boston for building and servicing offshore wind.
And finally, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307), co-sponsored by Rep. Seth Moulton, was introduced in Congress. H.R. 2307 would establish a carbon fee and dividend program that would get America to net zero emissions by 2050 while providing recurring dividends to consumers who need it most.
To be sure, weather extremes, rising sea levels, melting ice caps, decaying coral reefs, and more are building evidence of our rapidly changing climate. But the recent news cited above signals progress as we look forward to a post-pandemic world.
Stan Franzeen of Salem is a semi-retired media consultant, vice chair of Salem Alliance for the Environment, and a passionate supporter of Salem Film Fest.
