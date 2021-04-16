In the current time of COVID-19, students have been struggling more than ever.
Before the coronavirus came into full effect, there were still major concerns about the youth mental health struggle, but now it’s gotten even worse.
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in teens behind accidents and before homicide. While this may seem an extreme example, it is still a serious problem. Anxiety and stress among students is scarily high.
Without proper coping mechanisms, stress recently is at new levels. With the way the majority of schools have restructured because of safety concerns, students are often isolated from friends and have harder times handling their workload.
The majority of students only see teachers and peers online. If you didn’t already have a solid group of friends going into COVID, it can be extremely difficult to make new ones or reach out. Along with the issues relating to isolation, teens also may be finding it harder to focus in class and get work done.
Staying safe is a top concern that shouldn’t be sacrificed, but I think people should try and be understanding to the youth they may know that could be struggling.
A total of 51% of teens say that planning for their future in the pandemic feels impossible. With heavy weights on students’ shoulders concerning their uncertain future, large workloads and an inability to focus, possible individual concerns, and no friends to reach out to, it’s easy to see where this stress is coming from.
It’s important to stay understanding of what teens go through. Whether you’re a parent, teacher or even someone with no contact with teens, this empathy is necessary.
I know it may be hard to see the issue if those you know seem fine, but not everyone will be able to recover. In a recent survey, only 33% of parents thought that their child’s mental health wouldn’t suffer in time.
I know personally as a current sophomore in high school, mental well-being has been hard to maintain. Many of my friends are doing worse than ever.
Because of the pandemic, it’s hard to find motivation and things to look forward to. This often leads to students falling down rabbit holes of ignoring schoolwork until it can feel impossible to get back on top of things.
This can be especially hard when parents/guardians expect the same from their kids despite our situations changing so drastically. It’s easy to feel trapped in the dull day-to-day routine of school with all the stresses weighing down on you.
If you know any students, please do your part to do what you can to help them work through their struggles until COVID has cooled down, and even after that.
It’s important to stay understanding in this difficult time and be aware that side effects from current issues may stick around with all of us long after the coronavirus is over.
Kajsa Woodger is a sophomore at Newburyport High School.
Editor’s note: This is one in a series of opinion pieces on current issues submitted by Newburyport High School students.
