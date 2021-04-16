Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 42F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain likely. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.