Roughly two years ago, Merrimac resident and area philanthropist Dan Healey made waves when he parked his 112-foot-long yacht, Everglade, along the city’s public dock space. It wasn’t the size of the vessel or that it featured a dressed-up mannequin on its bow that drew the most attention, however, it was the sight of a Donald Trump reelection flag flapping above that got many people’s goat.
If someone wanted to tweak the good people of Newburyport, flying a Donald Trump flag is a good way of doing it.
To add insult to injury, a few weeks later, hundreds of boats sporting a Donald Trump for president flag paraded up and down the Merrimack River past the same docks as part of a floating rally. Hundreds of Trump supporters lined the boardwalk, cheering as boaters honked their horns and waved. There were also plenty of counterprotesters chiding the captains for admiring a president they detested.
Watching that rally with my then-girlfriend, I couldn’t help but think that participants were not only expressing their love and admiration for Trump, but they were also egging on Newburyport residents right in their watery backyard.
Fast-forward to last week and Healey, Everglade and Sophie the mannequin were back – no doubt enjoying what is again turning out to be a spectacular Yankee Homecoming and soaking in the sounds and sights of the boardwalk.
This time, however, Everglade sported a new flag: “Prestige Worldwide Boats & Hoes.” There were other signs, too, including ones saying it’s 5 o’clock somewhere, heralding a mythical “No shoes nation” and a flag that simply reads “Cold beer.”
(I checked out the boat Tuesday morning and could not find the “Boats & Hoes” flag, but the rest were there.)
In a community very attuned to the power of words and how they can denigrate, marginalize and flat out be hurtful, the “Boats & Hoes” flag was bound to make some people annoyed – if not upset or even boiling mad.
And that’s what happened to at least one Daily News reader who submitted a letter to the editor calling the flag “disgusting, misogynistic, and disrespectful.” She went on to call Sophie the mannequin “deranged” and wondered why anyone would have to look at it as they strolled down the boardwalk. I personally think the flag stinks but being a big “Silence of the Lambs” fan, I really dig Sophie.
Soon after the letter ran in the paper, I got a call from a reader telling me he’s penning a response letter to the editor defending Healey. I can tell by his tone he’s quite annoyed that the initial letter writer whipped out an opinion without knowing the man behind the flag. Healey is well known for supporting several nonprofits around Greater Newburyport, making hefty donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley, Our Neighbors’ Table and many others.
Healey’s defender said the founder of ARC Technology in Amesbury should be praised for his generosity, not buried.
Like a dope, I engaged with the reader, asking him point blank if Healey deserved any criticism at all for parking a huge boat in front of thousands of eyes each day and flying a flag that would no doubt offend many of those same eyes. I asked him if there was a chance that Healey was enjoying the scowls and rolling eyes as he sat in a deck chair high above the boardwalk.
I’ve met Mr. Healey but don’t know him well enough to guarantee his motives. However, I can’t help but think that part of him enjoys the attention he’s getting, positive or negative, much like the Trump supporters who motored past the same boardwalk two years ago, thumbing their noses at who they considered liberal elites.
