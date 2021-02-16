“What can a yellow glove mean in a world of motor cars and governments?
The difference between floating and going down.”
The first and last lines from Naomi Shihab Nye’s poem, Yellow Glove
I can’t read Naomi Shihab Nye’s Yellow Glove without becoming a bit emotional. As a former English teacher, I enjoyed sharing the poem with students, especially as a writing prompt. Don’t we all frequently experience the feeling of floating, of going down, or somewhere between the two? The answer to that question can be an entry point for a story to tell.
This past year seems to have had more stories of going down rather than floating… closing in on 500,000 pandemic deaths, and countless lives turned upside down. As I’ve followed the stories of teachers, students and parents, my sense is that like a lost glove, there’s been a loss of traditional connections leading to uncertainty for how it will come together again – the difference between floating and going down.
Personally, I hope that returning to brick and mortar schools post pandemic doesn’t mean returning to normal. Rather, I’m hoping we construct a "new normal" that’s the robust face-to-face educational experiences we’ve had, but better integrates technology to create flexible, student opportunities. Adults seemingly are promoting a return to traditional school day and year. In some cases, their normal mimics their school experience based in the last century. We must think more progressively to create the needed equity across society, especially in schools.
Industry will be returning to new normals because they’ve realized the many advantages to a post pandemic blended work environment creating better bottom lines and the new flexibilities for their workforce, flexibilities that should also be available to students. Hopefully schools also can take advantage of experiences from this past year to create teaching and learning environments better representing and preparing students for a constantly changing 21st century. When probing the question "was normal that great for schools to begin with?" the following represents areas I’d like to see lean toward a new normal for schools:
Technology: Our world will continue to exponentially transform. Currently, it’s the COVID-19 crisis disrupting schools from the comfort of traditional academic calendars. Tomorrow, climate-generated issues and societal impacts brought on by artificial intelligence will impact career changes along with how we’ll be expected to meet future job and educational demands. Technology provides the flexibility to recalibrate and create better student-centered teaching and learning options. The notion of one-size doesn’t fit all is achievable for more students by leveraging technology that seamlessly moves between face-to-face to online to community based integrated opportunities.
Redefining Time: Online learning is not for everyone, but the extent it’s used and balanced with face-to-face environments can better personalize student possibilities to take advantage of options beyond traditional classrooms. Some schools were counterproductive with their switch to remote learning; in some cases, simulating school schedules with bells and lunch breaks. It gave students, teachers, and parents a false impression of what a good virtual opportunity can provide – primarily a chance to learn at anytime, anyplace or any pace. The suddenness that schools needed to convert to remote options in March 2020 minimized choices or the teacher training opportunities allowing for more robust blended school experiences. But this shouldn’t be a reason to retreat to 20th century time restricted schools. Rather, it should provide a better understanding for the enhancements technology can provide, including how students and teachers can redefine a learning relationship.
Curriculum: Curriculum is designed in many cases for an academic year for 12+ years. It’s supported by multimillion-dollar companies ranging from textbook production to large scale testing that develop high stakes assessments required for graduation or college entrance. It’s failed a large portion of students, both those needing additional support as well as those who can learn at a faster pace. The essential curriculum question is, “What promotes more authentic learning?” One partial answer is a competency-based curriculum and assessments allowing for a personalized student pace for demonstrating and applying learning. Technology provides more flexibility and multiple options for challenging and personalizing student learning. It also provides teachers the tools to better know their students, design instruction, and manage curriculum and assessments that are more local and community based.
Sticking with the metaphor using Nye’s poem, returning to normal could create new anxieties of something missing. The pandemic offered a gift to better understand how technology can better support face-to-face learning with more flexibility. A key going forward is using these new understandings and tools to meet 21st century realities our students will need: resiliency, and an appreciation for learning in a constantly changing world. We must use technology to eliminate the constraints of time and place. For students it could be the difference between floating and going down.
Gary Tirone is a lifelong educator serving schools in New Hampshire and Massachusetts and can be reached at Tirone.write@gmail.com
