Last year was one of the warmest years on record. And that wasn’t a 2020 fluke.
For the past few decades, the planet’s average temperature has been rising, with the seven most recent years being warmer than ever before.
Climate change has always been thought of as a problem that will affect us eventually, with this sense of disconnect. It can be ignored no longer.
It has already affected our lives and we must take action against it now before it affects us even more. Each of us must make choices toward eco-friendly products that will help to reduce our carbon footprint and renew the earth.
Across the world and our country, climate change has shown a clear impact, especially in these past few decades. An example of this is that, “Global sea level rose about 8 inches (20 centimeters) in the last century. The rate in the last two decades, however, is nearly double that of the last century and accelerating slightly every year.”
With temperatures increasing, sea levels rising, and other extreme weather conditions, communities are faced with many challenges, including storm surges, flooding, freezes, wildfires and drought. Take our own community of Newburyport, which has experienced hurricanes and floods that have damaged the homes of many residents living by the coast.
But there are things we can do in an effort to reduce these issues as an individual and a community. Some small, easy things we can do are recycle and compost, which allows us to reuse products and return nutrients to the earth, both of which reduce our carbon footprint.
Also, if you are a homeowner, you can install solar panels onto the roof of your home. Solar panels generate energy and reduce the amount of carbon that would be released into the atmosphere through conventional forms of energy.
For all of us, the easy choice is to use plastic bags or one-use products, and these products are widely available wherever we go. Also, we all know that something labeled "eco-friendly" immediately ups the price.
But, once we start using sustainable products regularly, it will become a habit to us, and though these products may cost more originally, they can last you longer and will pay off in the end. We must be willing to put in the effort to make a change knowing that it will mean a better, more sustainable environment and world.
Climate change has had a big impact on the world already and has damaged environments, communities and lives. But, there is hope.
According to the EPA, “through domestic and international action, the ozone layer is healing and should fully recover by about 2065.”
We have already seen the negative impacts of climate change, but if we each make an effort to use more sustainable products and energy, then we will be able to see the positive effects of our actions. Changes we make now can help to reverse the past and improve our future.
Claudia Cummings is a student at Newburyport High School.
Editor's note: This is one in a series of opinion pieces on current issues submitted by Newburyport High School students.
