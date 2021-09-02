For the past year I have been a member of our volunteer court advocate team with the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, our local organization dedicated to ending domestic violence.
Domestic violence shatters lives and families. I have seen this first hand many times. Our advocates are in the courthouse to offer support to women, and sometimes men, experiencing this devastating trauma. They may be looking to get a restraining order, attend a hearing, or are just trying to find the right next steps to safety and peace for themselves and their children.
Amazingly one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. The women I speak with are often confused and distraught, or worse. Foremost, we are here to listen, offer compassion and let survivors know the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center is here for them with comprehensive free and confidential services.
As court advocates, we help survivors navigate what can be a daunting procedure. We explain what options are available and which forms to fill out. We attend hearings with survivors and offer support throughout the process. As is the philosophy at the center, advocates don’t prescribe a particular path to choose. Instead we empower survivors with information, options, and our full support.
I have witnessed the effects of the pandemic on couples, families and children. Increased stress and tension, lockdown orders, isolation, substance abuse, widespread unemployment, and remote schooling impact the risk and severity of domestic violence. Dangerous emotions get bottled up at home and make violence escalate more quickly.
Early in the pandemic, our center quickly shifted to provide virtual services, including advocacy, counseling, legal assistance, and support groups. As volunteers, we were able to continue serving survivors on our hotline and virtually. For many months court services were also virtual as courts were closed to the public.
However, I was eager to return to in-person volunteering at the beginning of June. Walking through the courthouse doors, I was quickly reminded how there is an even greater need for vital help for our friends and neighbors who may be suffering in silence.
There are many opportunities to volunteer for the center including answering the hotline, assisting in the courts, providing office support, joining a committee, or supporting an event. You can get more information or sign up on our website: www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org.
Here are some other ideas:
· Get Training. Some of the volunteer opportunities at Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center involve training and education. Our next virtual training begins on Sept. 14. Attending this teaching was eye-opening for me. I learned that domestic violence can take forms other than physical abuse, and that it is rooted in power and control. Domestic abuse can involve emotional, financial, sexual abuse, and more. The training is an incredible resource. It is open for potential volunteers as well as anyone looking to learn more about domestic violence.
· Volunteer. We have spaces open now for new court advocate volunteers. Step out of your comfort zone, you are needed.
· Donate or become a sponsor. Each year, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center needs to raise over $1 million through fundraising, which includes individual and corporate donations, sponsorships, and events.
· Join the Walk Against Domestic Violence. Our annual Walk is on Sunday, Oct. 3. The walk helps raise some of the needed funds for the center to continue providing life-saving services at no cost to survivors. It is a beautiful morning, with live music, activities for kids and a walk route that goes by the Newburyport waterfront, follows the Clipper City Rail Trail and meanders through downtown neighborhoods.
The walk brings the community together in a sign of solidarity for our neighbors and friends experiencing domestic violence. We honor survivors and remember victims. May I challenge you to sign up with your family and friends? You can even create a team and fundraise together.
If you think someone in your life may be in danger from an abusive partner, please safely share the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center hotline with them: 978-388-1888. It is available 24 hours a day and is completely confidential. Don’t wait.
Peter, the author of this guest column, is a volunteer court advocate for the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center. Volunteers of the center who work in a public setting are given an option to use only their first names in order to protect their privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.