We’ve hit the one-year mark since the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact the United States.
It's been a year of wearing masks and physically distancing from others, and a year of struggles and unwelcome changes — not to mention a year of remote, hybrid and in-person learning affecting students across the country. Maintaining your mental health is important, and setbacks can be a good opportunity to direct your feelings into a positive activity.
Reading is one of my favorite activities. It allows for a refreshing escape into a different world while also decreasing stress levels.
A study conducted in 2009 by the Journal of College Teaching and Learning found that just 30 minutes of reading lowers a student's blood pressure, heart rate and feelings of psychological distress. Picking up a new book or rereading a favorite is a great way to lower your stress level.
Another great way to maintain good mental health is by playing sports, or participating in an athletic activity like going for a run or a bike ride. Within five minutes of jogging, you will experience a “mood-enhancement effect,” as Michael Otto, who holds a Ph.D. from Boston University, says.
Exercising keeps you in shape and makes you feel strong and confident. I do my best to exercise multiple times a week, usually by skating with my ice hockey team or taking walks with my dog alongside the Merrimack River.
Spending time with family and friends is uplifting as well. By playing games or watching a TV comedy, you can spend time and relax with loved ones. My favorite game to play with my family is Bananagrams, which is similar to Scrabble. We also watch "Schitt’s Creek" together, our new favorite show that increases everyone’s laughs. I also love to take COVID-19-safe walks with my friends.
Despite one’s best efforts, sometimes a person’s mental heath struggles can feel insurmountable to the point of suicide. Suicide rates have been on the rise since the last decade, but the pandemic has proved to escalate teens' feelings of depression, and suicidal thoughts and actions.
Compared to 2019, 2020 saw a 31% increase in mental health emergency room visits in children over 12 years old, according to a CDC report. If not taken seriously, mental health struggles can escalate.
Supporting those around you can help them see there’s always an alternative to suicide. Small actions often have the biggest impact. By frequently connecting with friends and family, you can help them feel loved.
These past 12 months haven’t been easy for anyone. Uniting as a community and supporting each other as best we can is crucial.
Even though we’ve all had our fair share of Zoom calls and Google Meets, it’s still great to see familiar faces in some form. Together, we can look forward to brighter days ahead.
Hannah Gross is a sophomore at Newburyport High School.
Editor's note: This is one in a series of opinion pieces on current issues submitted by Newburyport High School students.
