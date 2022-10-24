While we speak of and use the term “environment,” it really does not bring us to our ultimate home.
“Environment” can simply refer to the quality of air in a place or the comfort of a couple of rooms in one’s apartment. Our actual home – upon which all humans depend every minute of each day – is the biosphere.
First coined by scientists in 1875, it is important, for it is the very narrow region of the Earth where life can and does live. To give some perspective, this home is about 12 miles thick all around the Earth from the lower atmosphere to two miles below the sea bottom. This is far less than 1% of the Earth’s mass.
We in Newburyport and thousands of other cities and towns need to seriously recognize what our todays and tomorrows will be without major changes in our lifestyles and how much we must learn from the biosphere’s long success.
Most of us, one would think, would prioritize near the top our and others children, grandchildren. We would not want them to suffer due to our inactions and hubris.
Our 200 years of an extraction economy that depends upon massive mining, drilling, axing to provide more growth (ultimately a dead end), fossil fuel energy, nuclear weapons does not and never will “fit” with the biosphere.
The so-called “resources” of land and sea were built, nurtured, restored, adapted by millions of diverse life-forms functioning as mediators and even partners in what we call “ecosystems” over hundreds of millions of years.
None of the essential systems that we need to live were created and built by humans. For example, the oxygen we need to breath/live originated through (cyano)bacteria and their interactions with other microlife and rock.
Therefore, beside the critical need for all to get to work on enacting a serious list of lifestyle changes, what steps can Newburyport leadership take?
1. Plant more of our best friends, i.e, hundreds more trees, avoiding rows of the same species, which can lead to diseased trees. Trees with their underground fungal partners draw down carbon and thus help reduce global warming; provide shade; keep soils in place; are habitats for birds and insects; are a key part of the global water cycle by helping to create clouds; and promote global flow of essential nutrients.
Stand on High and State streets and look toward the waterfront. Mostly treeless. Healthy, young adult trees that were in front of Newburyport Bank were chopped down recently and replaced by weak miniatures. Wavy sidewalk bricks were replaced on State Street with new leveled bricks, but planting trees was apparently not in the plan. More trees at Bartlet Mall and getting the water fountain finally going/cycling would help to oxygenate the water further for more wildlife.
2. The recently created walk/bikeway along the sewage treatment facility has “nice views” but overlooked biosphere priorities.
A. Wildflowers planted by nature were removed, becoming an unwelcome place for land birds and pollinators. Why not think “biosphere” and foster a more “wild” look, including some shaded areas?
B. As monarch butterflies fade due partly to sprays, the most important plant they depend upon, milkweed, was removed. Correct this.
C. Plovers, sandpipers and herons who commonly came to the sea grass below the rocks are less seen there now. Previous wild plants had created periodic “blinds” wherein humans see views, but birds remained.
D. Traditional dark asphalt is a contributor to growing climate heat. Instead, lay down a light-pigmented asphalt trail that has a reflective ability (high albedo) ... see https://gopaveutah.com/3-reasons-to-get-white-tinted-asphalt-in-your-city/).
E. Why not some nonintrusive signage to educate about the biosphere and why it is our main 24/7 provider.
3. Many flat and angled roofs in Newburyport. Initiate a solar panel installment program with incentives to lessen fossil fuel dependency.
4. Establish a moratorium on further building upon and thus destruction of wetlands and other wild areas.
5. Ban insect spraying as it greatly reduces bird populations and decimates bees and other pollinators.
6. Hold periodic city/citizen-sponsored fundraising efforts to support Indigenous peoples and their protection of the Amazon.
7. Advocate for educational opportunities perhaps hosted by the library or other venues to foster knowledge, actions that prioritize the biosphere.
Bottom line, we need to move seriously toward the powerful Earth-centered commitment of the great naturalist/farmer Wendell Berry who emphasized, “What I stand for – is what I stand on ... .”
Douglas Zook is a Newburyport resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.