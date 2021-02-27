Black History month is almost over. This annual event, sparked a memory. When I was a young lieutenant, I volunteered to serve as my unit’s race relations officer. I was subsequently informed by my commanding officer that I could not perform the duties associated with the post because I was not Black. I insisted, diplomatically, and eventually won the argument. That was four decades ago. Despite some notable exceptions, I am stunned at how slow our progress has been in this critically important arena.
We must not forget that racism is not now, nor has it ever been, a wholly Black or white issue. It is an issue for all Americans. The United States continues to incarcerate a larger percentage of its citizens than any other nation on earth. A disproportionate number of these incarcerations are Black people. Why this is so needs a better solid statistically based answer. We would do well to remember that the notion of race based in skin color is a purely social construct. Perhaps the best place to begin is with justice.
Peace is not the absence of war within a nation’s boundaries. It is instead the presence of justice. But justice is as much a feeling as a legal abstraction. Honest people can disagree, but I believe all could concur that we can do better. Justice has clearly been denied for too many for too long. Tragically, we as a nation, have consistently failed to live up to the aspirations contained in our Declaration of Independence, where we all are “created equal.” We must come to act as if it were true. These words continue to ring hollow for a significant proportion of our people.
Equality under the law must become a national priority, or we may eventually perish due to the resulting contradictions. Essentially, we have talked-the-talk but have thus far failed to walk-the-walk. The words equity, diversity, and inclusion must come to resonate for all Americans. Founder Benjamin Franklin is quoted as follows: “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”
It is well beyond the time when we should all be outraged. The US justice system needs reform: courts, police, and prisons, require an immediate serious top-down review and reconsideration to seek color-blind outcomes. Justice must be perceived to be applied equally or it becomes an instrument of oppression, as it did with the Southern states’ reprehensible Jim Crow laws.
Following my retirement from active military service, I spent nearly 15 years working within the most diverse organization on the globe, the United Nations. I served alongside people consisting of a plethora of colors – representing a multitude of religious beliefs – and every known creed and nationality, while supporting humanitarian and peacekeeping missions. This is what I learned: We share far more in common as human beings than those few issues that divide us. The fact is that there are no races. The notion of race that we think we know and understand today is a non sequitur. There is only the human race.
Geneticists have proven conclusively that humanity is 99.5% the same. The 0.5% relates predominantly to how we look – the least important characteristic of all. We as a nation will have achieved a memorable breakthrough toward the betterment of our society when the title “race relations officer” no longer has any meaning. Because racism is based on a social construct, it can therefore be deconstructed. We need to accelerate that process and then maintain the momentum over time. We must not permit this critically important issue to be moved off the front burner, as has happened so many times in the past. The Biden/Harris administration will no doubt make this crucial issue a priority in the wake of the pandemic. Reforming our justice system so that it is perceived as fair and equitable for all is only a beginning, but hopefully a good one. As is often the case, I am counting on the US Armed Forces to lead-the-way for our society under the new leadership of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Robert Bruce Adolph is the author of the book, “Surviving the United Nations: The Unexpected Challenge,” and a graduate of Newburyport High School. He is a former US Army Special Forces lieutenant colonel and United Nations chief security advisor, who has lived and worked in 15 countries on four continents.
