When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, I was devastated.
Yes, I read the oral arguments and the leaked draft. I knew what was coming, but with the final decision, I felt heartsick and abandoned. It took time for the rage and sense of betrayal to rise above my disappointment.
Now, I’m angry. Congress had its chance to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act this year, which would prohibit governmental restrictions on women’s access to abortion services. It failed.
The message from the Supreme Court and Congress is alarmingly clear: “You do not matter,” and you no longer have reproductive freedom in the United States of America unless your state grants it to you. The Supreme Court has become a political institution like Congress. It has warped the balance of power and is no longer the checks and balance for America.
The week of June 23 to June 30 was the most frightening in my life.
On the 23rd, the Supreme Court confirmed that a New York state law restricting the concealed carry of a firearm violates the U.S. Constitution. A majority (56%) of Americans disagree, according to a June 30 Monmouth University poll.
On the 24th, the Supreme Court confirmed that the states will decide how our reproductive systems are managed. Some of those states are already passing laws to make criminals out of women who seek abortions beyond their borders. A majority (61%) of Americans disagree, according to a June 23 Pew Research Institute poll.
On the 30th, the Supreme Court limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to regulate carbon emissions that cause climate change. A majority (65%) of Americans disagree, according to the same Pew poll.
The Roe decision creates an official tiered system of discrimination in America. Fifty-one percent of Americans are subject to the laws enacted by mostly men in individual states.
They affect all women. Privileged women will find a solution. Many Black, Brown, low-income and women in certain ZIP codes will suffer from lack of options. This social and racial injustice of abortion without Roe may break America.
Women of the North Shore, our sisters need us. Let’s shout it from the rooftops. “We’re mad as hell, and we won’t have our equal citizenship denied!”
We need a majority of pro-choice women and men in the leadership of our city councils, statehouses, Congress and the courts. It will require active support to protect our freedoms.
Some of us will financially support campaigns. Some of us will march in the streets. Some of us will write letters to local newspapers, while others write postcards and canvass door to door. It all works. We need to take charge of our future. Our power is in our voice and our vote.
On July 4, and in the foreseeable future, the flag at our home in Newburyport is flying at half staff for the injustice of all women. Especially for all pregnant women today, asking themselves whether this is the right time to bring a child into the world. And, for the girls still playing jump rope.
Newburyport resident Elizabeth Kilcoyne is vice chairperson of the North Shore Committee of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus.
