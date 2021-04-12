Approximately 1,000 Americans were shot and killed at the hands of the police in 2020.
While many were in violent situations with armed victims, it seems as though each year more unarmed people are being killed. The African American community has lost many lives to this issue and it raises a question about America's position with race and discrimination.
In situations that should never have escalated, Black people are dying. The issue needs to be solved, but considering all parties involved, abolishing or defunding the police shouldn’t be among the solutions.
The heightened emotions that often come from pressing issues like police brutality bring passionate ideas of reform. Defunding and abolishing the police have been at the top of the political discourse.
While there are positive intentions, there has to be a holistic look at the problem that is plaguing American society. There are many parties involved and it is best to work together in solving it.
The American police force is an incredibly diverse group of citizens and while there might be bad apples and racist members, the vast majority are good people. These good people deserve to keep their jobs and the evil acts that others have committed are not their fault.
Police officer candidates have to go through the training course along with physical screenings and written tests to become officers, but there is no explicit anti-bias screening involved in the recruitment process.
Furthermore, around 20% of the police force nationwide are ex-military, which creates a culture that isn’t conducive to keeping the communities and streets safe. That is not to say veterans can’t be police officers, but there has to be a distinct difference between these two organizations.
Craig Atkinson, a documentarian who covers and researches police training said, “Obviously not all cops are bad, but you take good cops and you give them warrior training and you quickly have an outcome that we see moving across this country right now.”
In America, there are more than 800,000 police officers. It would be both economically and morally wrong to go ahead and take their jobs when most are good people just trying to provide for their families and protect their communities.
While the money from a defunded police department could go to social and community causes like better schools, that money could come from other places that don’t need funding.
There needs to be a standard form of police training across the country. In Los Angeles, police receive 960 hours of training with implicit bias awareness involved; in New York, that number is 700 and there is no training to raise awareness about implicit bias.
This nation needs more consistent training for our police officers because the good people on the force deserve it. With more support and demilitarization of police agencies, the communities and people living in them will be exponentially safer.
Oliver Pons is a sophomore at Newburyport High School.
Editor's note: This is one in a series of opinion pieces on current issues submitted by Newburyport High School students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.