Spending untold millions to build a new Newburyport Youth Services (NYS) facility on Low Street is incredibly irresponsible, even in a world without COVID-19.
The city is committed to NYS. Omitting this odd year, since FY 2015 we’ve increased spending on NYS by 25%, including 56% more on salaries for full-time employees, and a 61% increase for facilities.
In addition to its 16,000-square-foot Rec Center at the former Brown School, NYS runs a smaller but important Learning Enrichment Center at our Housing Authority’s Kelleher Park.
Naively, the City Council appropriated $60,000 for a “feasibility study” comparing renovation of NYS’ current Rec Center to constructing an entirely new complex for them on state property at 57 Low St.
Newburyport has owned the Brown School site for 100 years. There is a schoolhouse, gymnasium and playground. It has been dry, urban land for centuries. Youth Services has been there six years.
The city does not yet own 57 Low St., marshland filled by the National Guard in the 1950s for a garage. The lot is two-thirds unbuildable wetland and has no usable building, gym or playground.
Youth Services cannot fit at the Low Street site without filling in more of the Little River watershed, a river that’s had its “100-year flood” four times in a century.
Miraculously, the “study” resulted in the same $10 million estimated cost for each option. The consultant later reduced the Low Street cost estimate so that one could “win.”
The idea of spending $10 million to renovate the current Rec Center is a joke. My favorite is the study assuming demolition of the existing Brown School gym to rebuild it a few feet away.
In 2014, the city paid $30,000 to study reconfiguring and upgrading the former Brown School as a permanent home for Youth Services on the entire ground level, with senior affordable housing above.
When we sold the Kelley School in 2016, the city earmarked the $700,000 proceeds for the Brown School. The money is waiting, and there is broad City Council support to appropriate more as needed.
Meanwhile, here are some city projects – each long overdue — that get skipped over if we chase a boondoggle for Youth Services:
¢ Bonding to repair our city streets and sidewalks;
¢ Replacement of the Cutter West End fire station;
¢ Drainage repairs on Phillips Drive to prevent chronic flooding;
¢ Protecting the sewage treatment plant from inevitable sea-level rise
¢ Building new science labs at Newburyport High School;
¢ Finishing Market Landing Park on the riverfront;
¢ Decontaminating the Frog Pond at Bartlet Mall.
With COVID-19 surging again, the world is in economic crisis with no certain end, and Newburyport is not immune. Let’s fix up what we have. That is the responsible and honest answer for our kids.
Jared Eigerman is president of the Newburyport City Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.