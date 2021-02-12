"The extreme willingness of adults to go to almost any lengths on the command of an authority constitutes the chief finding of my study and the fact most urgently demanding an explanation.”
— Stanley Milgram, “Obedience to Authority” (1974)
At the trials of Nazi officers in Nuremberg, Germany, after World War II for their appalling crimes against humanity, many of them asserted what came to be known as the "Nuremberg defense": “You cannot hold me responsible for a crime, since I was only following orders from my superior.”
This defense availed them naught, and they were convicted.
In 1961, Milgram, a social psychologist at Yale, began a careful, extensive study of authority and obedience. He wanted to find out how far people would go in obeying an instruction if it involved seriously harming another person.
How hard would it be to influence people to perpetrate the appalling atrocities “civilized” Germans committed during the war?
Milgram’s now-famous experiment, which space does not permit detailing here, involved an “authority” commanding a test subject to inflict an increasing amount of pain on another person by electric shocks of increasing intensity (the pain and injury were simulated, of course).
Milgram was astonished and alarmed to discover the extent to which subjects felt they were obliged to obey “authority,” inflicting more and more pain (even life threatening), although this action was directly contrary to their own consciences and even their own humanity.
During the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, in which several people were killed, one of the rioters broadcasting from inside the building said, “We take orders from our president!”
This speaker expressed the position of many other rioters who clearly felt that an “order” from Donald Trump superseded all moral, ethical and religious principles, and the law of the land. They were obedient to “orders from POTUS” supported by the authority of the president of the United States, who alone would bear the responsibility and accountability for their acts.
Joining others all following “orders” obviously amplifies the irresponsibility. Remember that a leader’s wishes are often interpreted as orders, as when King Henry II in 1171 uttered the death sentence of the archbishop of Canterbury, “Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?”
Much more recently, James Comey had to deal with the fact that Trump’s hints and requests were clearly to be seen as orders.
When accused rioters go to trial for their crimes, as some will soon, they will certainly assert this shameful “Nuremberg defense” just as the Nazis did.
And as democratic government requires, it will be struck down just as it was in Nuremberg. The abrogation of personal responsibility — the major psychological consequence of yielding to authority, is not acceptable.
An understanding of Milgram's findings of obedience and authority is essential for us to cope with today's problems.
