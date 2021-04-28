Our society is fueled by artists whose work provides entertainment, education and enjoyment for us to view and absorb.
The Arts and Cultural Satellite Account finds that the arts industry contributes $877.8 billion to the GDP in the U.S. In contrast to this, arts funding for American public high schools has decreased 43.4% since the 1960s.
In a genre tied to emotion and historically lighthearted enjoyment, the arts contribute to major economic impact in the U.S, providing millions of jobs to artists and providing a stable source of profit to American society. To create this economic impact, one must start to cultivate their passions at the start of their careers: high school.
Responding to this major economic impact, in 1965, President Lyndon B. Jonson signed The National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities Act, trying to promote public participation and support of local arts groups.
Although this act was launched by government facilities to protect young artists, the sad truth is that the places these creatives spent the most time exploring their abilities are scaringly underfunded.
As far as how arts programs are prioritized in school locations, in 2018, 89% of schools had dedicated funding for artists and decreased to 81% the following year. This number continues to decrease, at warp speed.
While many argue that since athletics provide students with ways to be active, and regular core classes are important for different career paths, and supporting a school’s livelihood, they should be put at a higher priority than the arts. However, it is crucial to recognize that support for young artists in schooling is not only important, it is essential.
In a time with a global pandemic, political stress, police brutality at an all-time high, and prejudice against Black, POC, and Asian Americans, women and LGBTQ+ people continuing to be harshly present in society, the arts have provided not only comfort for Americans but also a place to address these growing issues in creative ways.
A major opportunity to create change is why creating spaces in high school to fuel these creative passions is important for change and political impact later in their artistic journey.
All that we consume all day is art. The ads we see, the books we read, the videos we watch, all of these things are designed, made by young artists who deserve a place to foster their creativity.
In a society fueled by the arts, running in an industry made by creatives, supporting the place where these minds are raised is crucial for not only the future for artists but for all.
In a world where we crave entertainment and finding ways to escape, fueling the birthplace of creativity is vital.
Supporting local school art programs, speaking to government officials about prioritization of these art programs, being there for young artists to help foster their ideas are all ways we can better this growing issue and maintain a world fueled by creativity.
Lucy Jones is a sophomore at Newburyport High School.
Editor’s note: This is one in a series of opinion pieces on current issues submitted by Newburyport High School students.
