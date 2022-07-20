It was nice while it lasted, that’s what Larkin Road residents hoping to see their temporary dead-end become permanent should be saying to themselves instead of blaming town officials for wanting the connecting road into Georgetown to reopen later this summer as expected.
While it wasn’t a landslide by any means, the majority of residents who attended Thursday’s Special Town Meeting at Newbury Elementary voted 109-102 against a citizen petition that would eventually install a gate at the Larkin Road bridge as proposed by abutters.
The citizen petition submitted by Justin Londergan of Larkin Road and others asked the town to give written notice about the gate to Georgetown, seek written consent from Georgetown Town Administrator Orlando Pacheco, and hold a public hearing on the matter.
In late April, voters at Town Meeting overwhelmingly approved, 118-58, spending $20,000 to purchase the gate.
Larkin Road once connected to Parish Road in Georgetown via the Larkin Road bridge. But the bridge, which spans Wheeler Brook, was damaged during the Mother’s Day storm in 2006.
Eight years later, the adjacent culvert failed in September 2014, blocking vehicular access to the bridge. Culvert repairs, funded by the developer of a 10-unit open space project on the other side of the bridge, are essentially complete.
After the culvert failed, Larkin Road residents have enjoyed the relative peace and quiet that comes with living on a dead-end. It is understandable that they would be discouraged if not downright upset that cars and trucks will once again be crossing into Georgetown and vice versa. It’s a fair statement to say that vehicular conditions have changed in the eight years since the culvert closed, especially when you factor in the astronomical rise of package delivery trucks on the road.
But Larkin Road is not a dead-end street and was not meant to be one. It is a public way, a public way used by police officers, firefighters, Department of Public Works employees and the public. The rights of the public have to hold more weight than the roughly 20 to 25 homes around the bridge.
That being said, it behooves the Newbury and Georgetown police departments to devote more attention than typically afforded a lesser-known road in terms of traffic enforcement and making sure motorists drive at the speed limit: 30 in Byfield and 25 in Georgetown. People will still stroll down the road and children will still be bicycling up and down it, but soon will be joined by traffic.
In late June, Londergan told a Daily News reporter that the town should support the will of the people and do everything it could to install the gate. Well, the voters have spoken and the will of the people is this: They want to see Larkin Road resume its long history as a throughway.
It’s time everyone, including those on Larkin Road, respect that.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
