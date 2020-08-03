COMMENTARY: Working together to provide Chromebooks for students

COVID-19 has impacted our entire community in so many ways. Both personally and professionally, the effects can be overwhelming.
Many families, including my own, have suffered job losses. Local businesses have been hit hard, or in some cases, closed as a result of the changing regulations and economy.
Arguably, our students have suffered the most, enduring not only social/emotional changes, but the way they have had to learn changed literally overnight. With this immediate change, all students were forced to learn online, many lacking critical technology.
I was proud that our schools immediately stepped in to help get NEF-funded technology into the hands of our students. That pride continued this week with the culmination of community members contacting the NEF as to how they could help.
When the schools went into lockdown in March, Newburyport High School Principal Andy Wulf sent an email to all students, asking who needed Chromebooks. I had a parent in town contact me immediately with an idea he wanted to implement.
Realizing right away that students in our community were going home to houses without the technology necessary to participate in remote learning, this parent wanted to change that. He wondered if there was a way for him to purchase a Chromebook for every student that qualified for free and reduced lunch at Newburyport High School who had asked to borrow one.
Within 24 hours of announcing school was going virtual for at least two weeks, this parent thought about others first.
These are the stories people need to hear about during this unprecedented time.
I reached out to Mr. Wulf, who was thrilled at the prospect of getting permanent Chromebooks to these students. Little did we realize that the seemingly biggest hurdle (paying for them) would then almost be squandered by the next hurdle – a backlog of technology as schools and parents from around the world started ordering them.
Timing is everything they say. Just as we found out that the Chromebooks were on such back order that we may not even get them in time for the fall, I had another parent in town reach out to me; he worked for Google and wanted to see if there was anything he could do to help.
A little over a month later, I opened my email to find a glorious photo sent to me from Technology Operations Manager Don Skane with a stack of 17 Chromebooks sitting in Mr. Wulf’s office.
Because of the thoughtfulness of just a few community members and the work of our school administrators, 17 NHS students will have their own piece of equipment in their home for not only homework, but potentially remote learning in the fall.
This amazing donation will allow these students to maximize their learning and become the best students they can be. The impact on these students may never be known to us, but we have given them a tool to help them succeed.
As a community, let’s stay focused on small acts of generosity and kindness — they add up in meaningful ways. Our schools need the NEF more than ever. And the NEF needs you.
Carrie O’Donnell is executive director of the Newburyport Education Foundation. More online: www.newburyportef.org.
