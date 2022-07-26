When Newburyport Bank cut down five trees outside its State Street location earlier this month, I didn't think of it as a big deal. Five trees, that's it? We just ran a story about 27 of them being cut down along the Clipper City Rail Trail near Washington Street – now that's a lot trees.
Well, during a day or two of inaction, more people reached out expressing their discouragement/outrage that Newburyport Bank cut down the last batch of trees on that part of State Street. It quickly became apparent that I was in error and that it warranted my attention.
Before long, the story evolved beyond five trees and turned into a story about process and communication. The process one must go through to chop down city-owned trees and the lack of communication that resulted in the trees being cut down without full approval, to be specific.
A bank official said the plan was to replace the five trees with Japanese lilac trees next spring as part of plans to fix all sidewalk and facade damage caused by the late honey locust trees. The official reached out to the city's tree warden but did not contact the Tree Commission before cutting them down. The omission meant that a public hearing on the bank's plan never happened.
In yet another surprise, the new trees were planted into the ground last Thursday, each coming with a water bag.
The bank, according to the same official, wanted to plant the trees before Yankee Homecoming and the annual classic car show turned downtown into a mass of humanity.
But that did little to quell anger and frustration. One tree official said bluntly that the trees were planted at the wrong time, a time when the scorching sun would make it harder for the new trees to thrive. Another official, who didn't want to be quoted for a news story, said the bank was merely covering their butts after all the negative publicity.
It's hard to disagree with either official's reading of the room.
The bank's explanation as to why it planted the trees mere days after The Daily News published the first of two stories on the issue feels flimsy on the surface. If the bank really wanted to ensure the best possible outcome, planting the trees during the beginning of a heat weave makes little sense.
Also, even if the Japanese trees survive the summer and firmly take root, they will never provide the same kind of canopy the honey locust trees did. And as one local tree lover put it, the Japanese lilacs aren't shade trees. They will look very pretty and emit a pleasant fragrance come spring. But that's it.
When you lump this instance of tree chopping with the aforementioned loss of 27 trees along the rail trail (trees will be replanted along that area of the rail trail), a similar theme emerges: lack of communication.
In that case, Parks Manager Mike Hennessey, who works for the soon-to-be dismantled Parks Department, didn't tell abutters that the city was cutting down all those trees, which essentially changed the entire feel of their properties in a few hours.
Regarding State Street, there was a definite disconnect but what happened is a little more murky. Did the city's tree warden, who works for the Department of Public Services, relay the bank's plans to the Tree Commission? Did he tell the bank to reach out to the commission? In either case, the bank first unveiled its intentions six months ago. You'd think that would be plenty of time to make sure no one dropped the ball.
One resident on Newburyport NextDoor asked this question a few days ago in regard to the state of trees in town: Who is running things over at City Hall?
It's a fair question, a question I'm sure the city's remaining trees would likely be asking as well, if they could talk.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
